Global tech giant IBM is discontinuing US visa and green card sponsorship for the majority of roles in its consulting division, a significant shift impacting foreign workers amidst heightened government scrutiny on work visas and the growing threat of AI displacement.

Photograph: Nir Elias/Reuters

Key Points IBM Consulting will no longer sponsor US visas or green cards for most roles, citing evolving skill availability and client needs.

Affected employees reportedly face a choice between relocating outside the US or leaving the company by year-end, with some offered three weeks to decide.

Employees on platforms like Blind report significant pay cuts for relocation to countries like India or three months' severance.

The decision reflects increasing US government scrutiny on tech companies' reliance on foreign workers and the impact of AI displacement.

Former US President Donald Trump previously extended a $100,000 fee on H-1B visas, aiming to protect American jobs.

Global tech giant IBM is discontinuing US visa and green card sponsorship for most roles in its consulting business, its largest division with over 150,000 employees.

The move comes at a time when companies based in the US are increasingly facing pressure from the government over their use of work visas, and reliance on foreign workers.

IBM's Stance on Visa Sponsorship

"IBM Consulting participates in US high-skilled visa programmes to address skill shortages.

"That participation has been declining for a number of years, and as skill availability and client needs have evolved, we have opted to discontinue visa and green card sponsorship for the majority of such roles in IBM Consulting," the company said in a statement.

While the tech giant didn't offer further details, affected employees have reportedly been offered a choice between relocating to a country outside the US or leaving the company by the end of the year.

Employee Reactions and Impact

According to posts by employees on anonymous professional discussion platform Blind, some affected employees have been given about three weeks to decide, with three months' severance for those who decline an overseas role and December 31 as their last working day,

"I got pulled into a surprise meeting with my manager and was told I have just three weeks to choose between taking an 80 per cent pay cut to relocate to India or losing my job by December 31.

"I've spent years building my career here, working long hours for IBM clients, paying taxes and building a life in the US.

"Now I'm being told to either uproot everything or walk away with just three months of severance," an employee wrote on Blind.

Broader Industry Trends and Government Pressure

Over the past years, US tech giants are facing increased scrutiny over reliance on foreign workers, deepening the uncertainty for an industry where employees across companies are facing the threat of AI displacement.

In September 2026, US President Donald Trump extended by a year the $100,000 fee on employers for bringing in foreign workers on H-1B visas.

He said the 2025 decision to impose a $100,000 fee has led to a 92 per cent decrease in H-1B registrations by large IT outsourcing firms.

An extension of the 2025 Proclamation will continue to protect the economic and national security interests of the United States, improve labour market access for American workers and graduates, and ensure that employers recruit only the most highly skilled and essential alien workers when needed in line with the original intent of the programme, Trump said.

Indians remain the single largest beneficiary group of the US H-1B visa programme.