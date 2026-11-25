'And it's a great place to have employees who help IBM on a global footprint.'

IMAGE: Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO, IBM. Photograph: Kind courtesy ibm.com

The movement of technology professionals across countries through company-sponsored visas may decline significantly as governments worldwide tighten immigration policies, IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna said.

This was not limited to the United States, with similar changes becoming increasingly visible across Europe and Asia, he added.

"This question of just trying to move people across boundaries with a company-sponsored visa is where I think we all have to get a bit more careful," Krishna said.

Krishna said IBM was in talks with two state governments for quantum computing projects in India.

The existing project in Amravati, a public-private partnership, is expected to be completed by next year, he said.

India, he added, must take focused bets on AI adoption and chip manufacturing while urging the government to avoid handing bailouts and "essentially choosing winners".

Key Points IBM CEO Arvind Krishna expects company-sponsored employee movement across borders to decline significantly as immigration policies tighten worldwide.

Krishna estimates that 10-20 per cent of jobs could face some level of displacement over the next decade as AI evolves.

BPO roles are particularly vulnerable to AI-led job reductions, while software programmers are expected to move towards systems engineering.

IBM may have hired between 5,000 and 10,000 people in India over the past year and doubled its entry-level hiring for 2026.

Global Immigration Policies Tighten

While ruling out an end to company-sponsored movement of employees across borders was coming to an end, Krishna said: "End may be too strong a word.

"I think it'll be significantly reduced from where it used to be."

He said immigration curbs were tightening globally, with similar trends emerging in Europe and Southeast Asia.

While Japan and Korea have historically maintained stricter immigration policies, Singapore has turned considerably more restrictive from two decades ago.

IBM recently announced that it is ending US visa and green card sponsorship for a majority of roles in its consulting unit which has around 150,000 employees.

The priority would be to create employment opportunities in countries where talent is available rather than move employees across borders, Krishna maintained, adding IBM would continue to hire professionals with specialised skills and advanced degrees, including those who had moved to other countries for higher education, he added.

AI Could Displace 20 per cent Of Jobs

Krishna estimated that 10-20 per cent of jobs could face some level of displacement over the next decade as artificial intelligence evolves, but technology would also create new employment opportunities.

"When I call it 10 to 20 (per cent), it doesn't sound that large.

"But when you do the underlying math, that is a fairly large number," he said.

He identified business process outsourcing (BPO) as particularly vulnerable to AI-led job reductions.

"That is probably the place where you're going to see the biggest impact of AI in reducing the total number of roles.

"It doesn't go to zero, but there could be a significant reduction in those roles," he said.

Refuting the argument that AI would eliminate the need for software programmers, he said their roles are expected to evolve towards systems engineering, with programmers increasingly instructing AI systems rather than writing code themselves.

IBM Expands Hiring In India

IBM has continued to expand its employee base in India and may have hired between 5,000 and 10,000 people over the past year, he said, adding that the company had doubled its entry-level hiring for 2026 from 2025.

Around 80 per cent of IBM's hiring in India is concentrated among professionals with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) qualifications.

"We're expanding chip design, software, testing and Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) skills.

"We're expanding AI skills," Krishna said.

India's Role In IBM's Global Roadmap

India played multiple roles in IBM's global operations, as a major technology market, a product development hub and a talent provider supporting the company's worldwide business.

"India is sort of a player at a global stage for IBM.

"It's a great market.

"It's a great place to build products.

"And it's a great place to have employees who help IBM on a global footprint," Krishna said.

IBM has also been expanding its geographical footprint beyond traditional technology hubs to Kochi, GIFT City, Lucknow and Visakhapatnam.

Earlier this year, IBM announced a GovTech and AI centre in Lucknow.

"We are convinced that AI can propel India," he said, while cautioning that Indian enterprises had made limited progress in deploying AI despite recognising its potential.

While over 90 per cent of organisations acknowledge AI's usefulness, over 75 per cent have made little progress in adopting the technology, according to an IBM survey

According to estimates cited by Krishna, AI could contribute approximately $500 billion to India's GDP growth by the end of the decade.

India Must Scale AI And Chips

He urged India to scale up its existing technology initiatives before identifying additional sectors for investment.

"My advice to the Indian government, which I have given and will continue to give, is this -- let's get some of these bets to scale," Krishna said.

Semiconductors are a trillion-dollar global industry but India's contribution to manufacturing stood at about $3 billion, he said.

On AI, he added that India needs to find its place in terms of what it wants to do.

"I have observed over my lifetime that India tends to somehow start slow and then catch up.

"On AI, I think, India has to find its place," he added.

"The government is trying to encourage startups and promote AI made in India by leveraging it for various government purposes... However, I think it would be dangerous for the government to provide bailouts or pursue a top-down industrial policy, although many people want that."

On investments in quantum computing and AI in India, Krishna said IBM currently invests around $3 billion annually in the country.

He declined to provide a fresh commitment on any further increases while stating that IBM's investments in India had risen consistently over the past 20 years.

IBM's performance and software growth

Krishna said IBM remained focused on delivering consistent revenue growth, particularly in its software business.

It had recovered roughly half the market value lost following its July performance and expected continued execution to restore investor confidence, he said.

While IBM is currently projecting software revenue growth of 7-8 per cent for the year, investors would eventually expect growth to approach double digits, said Krishna.

"In the medium to long term, investors are going to be looking for software growth that has got to approach double digits.

"That's what people are looking for," he said, pointing to the company's performance over the past seven quarters, its product pipeline and efforts to expand beyond its traditional base of around 2,000 large global customers.

IBM is increasingly targeting the next 3,000 to 7,000 potential enterprise customers, including in India.

Amid growing concerns around cybersecurity, trust and reliability are increasingly important factors in enterprise technology purchasing decisions, Krishna said.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff