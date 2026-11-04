AI Agents Fueling Machine-Speed Cyberattacks On Indian Banks

India's financial sector is on high alert as the I4C and CERT-In warn banks, NBFCs, and fintech firms about sophisticated, machine-speed cyberattacks powered by artificial intelligence agents, necessitating urgent security upgrades and incident reporting.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points India's I4C has warned financial institutions about a growing trend of financially motivated cyberattacks using AI agents.

These AI-driven attacks enable machine-speed compromise and fraudulent transactions, with attackers deleting records to hinder investigations.

Financial institutions are urged to implement CERT-In advisories, align security controls with a May 2026 blueprint, and report incidents within six hours.

Attackers exploit unpatched software, misconfigured servers, and target automated fund disbursement systems and APIs.

Preventive measures include maintaining an inventory of payment-related APIs, disabling obsolete interfaces, and fostering coordination among security and IT teams.

Central cyber security agency I4C has warned banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and fintech firms about a growing trend of financially motivated cyberattacks involving artificial intelligence agents, which can enable hackers to compromise systems and execute fraudulent transactions at machine speed.

The National Cybercrime Threat Analysis Unit (NCTAU) of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has also flagged that attackers delete records and attempt to conceal their activities, adding multiple layers of complexity in the investigation process.

In an advisory issued to financial institutions, the I4C, which works under the Union Home Ministry, along with the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has asked financial institutions to urgently implement measures outlined in critical-severity CERT-In advisories.

Rising Threat Of AI-Powered Cyberattacks

The move comes after agencies noticed a trend of AI use in cyber frauds on banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and FinTech companies.

"The attacks are financially motivated and are being carried out with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents leading to machine-speed compromise.

"Multi-crore unauthorised transactions through fund disbursement systems and APIs are being found in individual cases," the advisory said.

The agency flagged cases involving multi-crore unauthorised transactions through fund disbursement systems and application programming interfaces (APIs), but it does not cite specific instances in the warning.

How AI Agents Facilitate Fraudulent Transactions

The agency has noticed that attackers exploit unpatched software and misconfigured internet-facing servers and IT systems to gain access to financial institutions' infrastructure with customer-facing and complaint-handling interfaces also being potential targets.

Once inside, the hackers then "target automated fund disbursement systems or special interfaces (APIs) used for payments and fund transfers. Use of Agentic AI Framework makes the attack possible at machine speed", it said.

"The money is sent to 'mule' accounts (accounts used by criminals) across different banks and then quickly moved or withdrawn through IMPS/NEFT. Then the perpetrators delete records and hide their tracks so that investigation becomes difficult," it said.

Urgent Measures For Financial Institutions

Financial institutions have also been asked to align their security controls with CERT-In's May 2026 blueprint for reducing exposure and defending against AI-assisted vulnerability exploitation in digital infrastructure, as well as cybersecurity frameworks prescribed by their respective sectoral regulators.

The financial institutions have been urged to report such incidents to CERT-In within six hours of detecting them.

"Banks and NBFCs are also required to report incidents to the Reserve Bank of India through its DAKSH portal within the same time frame," it said.

Preventive Strategies And Reporting Mandates

As part of preventive measures, financial institutions have been advised to maintain a comprehensive inventory of payment-related APIs and disable obsolete, unused or testing interfaces, the advisory said.

The advisory directed closer coordination between the chief information security officer's team, transaction monitoring teams and IT departments to identify and mitigate risks associated with API-based attacks, among other steps.

According to the Union Home Ministry data on NCRP and CFCFRMS operated by I4C, from the financial years 2023-24 to 2025-26, the total number of cyber fraud complaints on NCRP are more than 53, 87, 905.

The total number of FIRs registered is more than 1, 81, 271 and the total amount reported is more than Rs 56087 crore with the total amount marked as Lien is more than Rs 9, 079 crore, and the amount refunded is more than Rs 206 crore.