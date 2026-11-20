The Income Tax Department has issued crucial clarifications regarding the Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers Disclosure Scheme, exempting individuals with foreign bank accounts up to Rs 20 lakh from declaration if funds are from disclosed sources, offering significant relief to many while maintaining strict rules against undisclosed income.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh

Key Points Individuals with foreign bank accounts holding up to Rs 20 lakh from disclosed sources are exempt from FAST-DS declaration.

This exemption applies if the account has not been reported in Schedule FA but deposits are accounted for and from disclosed income.

The relaxation does not cover foreign bank accounts containing undisclosed income or unaccounted deposits, which remain subject to tax and penalty.

The FAST-DS, closing on December 31, offers a one-time opportunity to disclose undisclosed foreign assets and income.

Taxpayers declaring under the scheme will pay 30 per cent tax on the value of the asset/income, plus an additional amount equal to the tax, effectively a 60 per cent levy.

The Income Tax Department on Friday said individuals holding foreign bank accounts with an aggregate balance of up to Rs 20 lakh at any time during the previous year will not have to file declaration under the Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers Disclosure Scheme (FAST-DS), if the funds in such accounts are from disclosed sources.

In a supplementary FAQ on the scheme, the I-T department said the exemption applies to cases where the foreign bank account has not been reported in Schedule FA of the income tax return but the deposits are otherwise accounted for and sourced from disclosed income.

Understanding the Black Money Act Exemptions

Under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015, assessees with one or more foreign bank accounts and an aggregate balance of up to Rs 20 lakh at any time during the previous year are exempt from Rs 10 lakh penalty for non-disclosure in Schedule FA of the Income Tax Return (ITR).

Such accounts are also exempt from prosecution under Sections 49 and 50 of the Act, it said.

However, the I-T department cautioned that the relaxation does not cover foreign bank accounts containing undisclosed income or unaccounted deposits.

"A declaration will be required where the account contains undisclosed income or unaccounted deposits as they are subject to tax and penalty under the BMA," the FAQ stated.

The FAQ would provide relief to taxpayers holding low-value overseas bank accounts where the source of funds is duly explained, while making it clear that the small-account threshold cannot be used to shield undisclosed foreign income or unaccounted deposits.

FAST-DS: A One-Time Disclosure Opportunity

The FAST-DS, offering a one-time opportunity to disclose foreign assets and income-hitherto undisclosed, was rolled out on August 15, and will close on December 31.

The scheme is aimed at taxpayers such as students, young professionals, technology employees and relocated non-resident Indians who may have failed to disclose eligible foreign assets or income.

Under the scheme, taxpayers will pay 30 per cent tax on the value of the undisclosed foreign asset or income, plus an additional amount equal to the tax, effectively taking the levy to 60 per cent.

The fair market value of assets will be determined as of March 31, 2026.

Issuing the supplementary FAQ to the scheme, the I-T department said exchange rate of Rs 94.6543 per US dollar (the rate as of March 30, 2026) will be the conversion rate for determining the fair market value (FMV) of the a foreign asset.

Declaration Categories and Joint Accounts

To a question where a foreign asset was bought partly out of taxed income and partly out of undisclosed income, the I-T department said since the foreign asset has undisclosed income embedded in it, the declaration has to be filed under Category A.

There are two broad categories for filing a declaration under the scheme.

Category A includes an undisclosed asset located outside India or undisclosed foreign income which was not offered to tax.

The aggregate value of the undisclosed asset in this case should not exceed Rs 1 crore.

Here, a total 60 per cent tax will be levied on such undisclosed assets/income.

Category B is for the asset located outside India, which was already offered to tax, but not declared in Schedule FA of the ITR or ITR not filed and the monetary threshold for such assets have been set at Rs 5 crore for filing declarations.

A flat fee of Rs 1 lakh would be levied on such declarations.

To a question on who is required to report the account under the Black Money Act, 2015, in case of a jointly held foreign bank account, the I-T department said as each of the joint account holders has an interest in the bank account, they are required to report such interest separately and compliances are required to be met by a taxpayer in an individual capacity.

The I-T department said in the cases where taxpayers with income from various overseas sources have offered only a few streams of income to tax in the ITR, the declaration in FAST-DS will have to be made only for the income or assets that have not been offered to tax in the ITR.

"The declaration may be made only for the asset that was not declared in Schedule FA of the ITR," it said, adding immunity from prosecution will be available for such income/assets which have been declared under the scheme.

Nangia & Co LLP, Senior Partner, Amit Agarwal, said small bank balances continue to have protection from disclosure.

A declaration is unnecessary in the specified case of foreign bank accounts within the Rs 20 lakh aggregate-balance protection, funded from disclosed sources.

"The latest set of FAQs marks an important step in translating the FAST-DS 2026 framework into practical implementation.

"The clarifications provide much-needed certainty to taxpayers who are required to disclose and should help reduce interpretational ambiguity and encourage greater participation in the Scheme," Agarwal said.