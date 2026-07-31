Hyundai Motor India reports 35% decline in Q1 PAT, cites 'challenging quarter'

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced a significant 35 per cent drop in its consolidated profit after tax for the first quarter ended June 30, reporting Rs 888.62 crore amidst a challenging market environment marked by lower revenue and increased expenses.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Hyundai Motor India Ltd's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) decreased by 35% to Rs 888.62 crore in Q1 FY27.

The decline was attributed to lower revenue from operations, which stood at Rs 16,334.63 crore, and higher total expenses of Rs 15,407.35 crore.

HMIL MD & CEO Tarun Garg described Q1 FY27 as a "challenging quarter" due to multiple headwinds affecting volumes and profitability.

The company anticipates recovery from Q2 onwards, driven by normalised production, healthy demand, and an upcoming product pipeline.

Hyundai Motor India remains committed to its FY227 guidance of 8-10% YoY volume growth for domestic and exports, and 11-14% EBITDA margin.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Thursday reported a 35 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 888.62 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, impacted by lower revenue and higher expenses.

Financial Performance Overview

The company had posted a consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 1,369.23 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 16,334.63 crore as against Rs 16,412.88 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 15,407.35 crore as compared to Rs 14,780.47 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, HMIL said.

Outlook and Future Strategy

Commenting on the performance, HMIL MD & CEO Tarun Garg, said, "Q1 FY27 was a challenging quarter affected by multiple headwinds impacting volumes and profitability."

With 100 per cent normalisation of production, coupled with healthy demand environment and upcoming product pipeline, recovery is likely to gain pace from Q2 onwards across both domestic and export businesses, he added.

Looking ahead, Garg said, "We remain committed to achieving our stated guidance of 8-10 per cent (YoY) volume growth for both domestic and exports as well as 11-14 per cent EBITDA margin in FY27."