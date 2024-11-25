News
HUL to demerge ice cream business

Source: PTI
November 25, 2024 22:34 IST
FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Monday said its board has approved the demerger of the ice cream business, which owns brands such as Kwality Wall's, Cornetto and Magnum, into an independent listed entity.

Ice-cream

Photograph: Courtesy, Kwality Walls

The existing shareholders of the FMCG major will receive shares in the new entity in proportion to their shareholding in HUL, according to a company statement.

However, the demerger process will be subject to the necessary approvals and procedures to be followed in accordance with the applicable laws, it added.

 

Earlier on October 23, HUL said it has gone for a valuation of the ice cream business, which contributes around 3 per cent of the topline, to have a fair idea.

It was trying to maximise value for all shareholders, based on the recommendations of the Independent Committee, the board will determine the mode of separation by the end of this year.

"The Board considered different modes of separation of the ice cream business and after due consideration, with a view to maximising value for all the shareholders, the Board has accorded in-principle approval to demerge the business," said HUL.

It has also authorised HUL's management to undertake preparatory steps required for the demerger of the ice cream business.

The HUL board last month decided to demerge the ice cream business, based on the recommendation of the Independent Committee, which was formed by the FMCG major earlier in September this year.

The Independent Committee has said the ice cream business, has a different operating model including cold chain infrastructure, and a distinct channel landscape, which limits synergies with the rest business of the company.

Earlier this year, HUL's parent entity, Unilever PLC, had expressed its intention to separate its global ice cream business across jurisdictions.

For the financial year, which ended in March 2024, HUL's revenue from the sale of products was Rs 59,579 crore.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
