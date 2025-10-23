HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
HUL Sep quarter profit rises 3.8% to Rs 2,694 cr

HUL Sep quarter profit rises 3.8% to Rs 2,694 cr

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
October 23, 2025 13:53 IST

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday reported an increase of 3.8 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,694 crore for the second quarter ending September 2025.

HUL

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 2,595 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue was up 2.1 per cent at Rs 16,034 crore in the September quarter.

 

The company's revenue stood at Rs 15,703 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

HUL had a "consolidated Underlying Sales Growth (USG) of 2 per cent and a flat Underlying Volume Growth (UVG) in the September Quarter of 25.

"Performance for the quarter reflected a transitory impact of GST changes and prolonged monsoon conditions in parts of the country," as per the earnings statement.

HUL's total expenses in the September quarter were at Rs 12,999 crore, up 3.32 per cent.

Its total income, which includes other revenue, was up 1.5 per cent to Rs 16,388 crore.

HUL's board, in a meeting held on Thursday, approved an interim dividend of Rs 19 per share for FY'26.

"We delivered a competitive performance with an Underlying Sales Growth (USG) of 2 per cent and an EBITDA margin of 23.2 per cent in the quarter," HUL CEO and managing director Priya Nair said.

The latest GST reforms are a positive step by the government to drive consumption, expected to increase disposable income and improve consumer sentiment.

However, the quarter saw a transitory impact as the market adjusted to these changes.

"We anticipate normal trading conditions starting early November, once prices stabilise, paving the way for a gradual and sustained market recovery," she said.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
