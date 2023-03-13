News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » HSBC acquires Silicon Valley Bank's UK arm for 1 pound

HSBC acquires Silicon Valley Bank's UK arm for 1 pound

By Aditi Khanna
March 13, 2023 16:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The UK government announced on Monday that it has facilitated London-based banking major HSBC to buy the embattled UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank for 1 pound, securing the deposits of more than 3,000 customers worth around 6.7 billion pounds.

SVB

IMAGE: Logo of Silicon Valley Bank is seen through a broken glass. Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Santa Clara, California-based Silicon Valley Bank – which specialised in lending to technology companies – was shut down by US regulators on Friday in what was the largest failure of a US bank since 2008.

According to experts, although the UK arm of SVB was small with only around 3,000 business customers, its collapse would have presented a risk for the tech sector which is seen as crucial to Britain's economic growth.

 

HSBC said it bought SVB UK – which has a balance sheet of 8.8 billion pounds – for 1 pound.

"This acquisition makes excellent strategic sense for our business in the UK," HSBC said.

"It strengthens our commercial banking franchise and enhances our ability to serve innovative and fast-growing firms, including in the technology and life-science sectors, in the UK and internationally," said Noel Quinn, HSBC group chief executive.

The deal makes use of the UK's post-crisis banking reforms, which introduced powers to safely manage the failure of banks, this sale has protected both the customers of SVB UK and taxpayers.

The government said it has a dynamic start-up and scale-up ecosystem and therefore it is pleased that a private sector purchaser has been found for a bank that funds those sectors.

Customers of SVB UK will be able to access their deposits and banking services as normal as a result of the transaction, which was facilitated by the Bank of England in consultation with the UK Treasury department using powers granted by the country's Banking Act 2009.

The Treasury stressed that no taxpayer money is involved.

“The UK's tech sector is genuinely world-leading and of huge importance to the British economy, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs.

"I said yesterday (Sunday) that we would look after our tech sector, and we have worked urgently to deliver on that promise and find a solution that will provide SVB UK's customers with confidence,” said UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

“Today the government and the Bank of England have facilitated a private sale of Silicon Valley Bank UK; this ensures customer deposits are protected and can bank as normal, with no taxpayer support.

"I am pleased we have reached a resolution in such short order. HSBC is Europe's largest bank, and SVB UK customers should feel reassured by the strength, safety and security that brings them,” he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Aditi Khanna
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ukraine War: How Modi Kept Economy Under Check
Ukraine War: How Modi Kept Economy Under Check
Why Scotch Whisky Makers Are Worried
Why Scotch Whisky Makers Are Worried
Covid: Employment Shows Lingering Effects
Covid: Employment Shows Lingering Effects
PIX: Ahmedabad Test ends in draw; India win series 2-1
PIX: Ahmedabad Test ends in draw; India win series 2-1
Matter of policy: Rijiju on same sex marriages
Matter of policy: Rijiju on same sex marriages
Sensex tanks 897 points to close below 59K
Sensex tanks 897 points to close below 59K
What PM, other politicians said on India's Oscars glory
What PM, other politicians said on India's Oscars glory

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Inflation slows down packaged tea consumption growth

Inflation slows down packaged tea consumption growth

Improving outlook, upgrades to boost auto cos

Improving outlook, upgrades to boost auto cos

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances