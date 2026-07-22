Himachal Bank Boosts Digital Services With New Platform

Discover how the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank's migration to the 'Finacle 10.2.25' platform is set to revolutionise digital banking, offering faster, more secure, and transparent financial services to its customers.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank successfully migrated its core banking system to the advanced 'Finacle 10.2.25' platform.

The upgrade will enable faster, more transparent, and secure financial services across the bank's 262 branches.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu highlighted the system's role in enhancing customer-friendly banking and delivering government welfare schemes.

The new platform promises improved operational efficiency for bank employees and stronger cyber security for customers.

Customers can expect faster transactions and a simpler, more convenient digital banking experience.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday congratulated the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank on the successful migration of the bank's entire core banking system to the 'Finacle 10.2.25' software platform.

He said with this modern and advanced banking platform, the bank will be able to provide faster, more transparent and secure financial services through its network of 262 branches across the six districts where it operates. This achievement will help the bank provide faster, more transparent and customer-friendly banking services to people.

Enhancing Digital Banking and Efficiency

The Chief Minister stated that the HPSCB is one of the state's leading financial institutions, playing an important role in delivering the benefits of government welfare schemes to the people. He added that this new system will also enable the bank's officers and employees to work with greater efficiency, dedication, and commitment.

Sukhu further highlighted that the new software platform will offer customers faster transactions, stronger cyber security, and a simpler, more convenient digital banking experience.