HP, Dell, Lenovo have applied under PIL scheme

HP, Dell, Lenovo have applied under PIL scheme

Source: PTI
August 30, 2023 20:53 IST
As many as 32 companies, including global biggies like HP, Dell and Lenovo, have applied under the Production Linked Incentive scheme for IT hardware, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

PLI

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The expected incremental production under the scheme is pegged at Rs 3.35 lakh crore, said Vaishnaw, Minister for Electronics and IT.

 

"India is emerging as a trusted supply chain partner and value added partner ... companies are happy to come to India for manufacturing and design," Vaishnaw said at a media briefing.

Overall, 32 applications have been received under PLI for IT hardware scheme so far, Vaishnaw said describing it as a good response.

The response is more than anticipated, he said.

