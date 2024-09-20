News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex breaches historic 84K for the first time

Sensex breaches historic 84K for the first time

Source: PTI
September 20, 2024 12:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The BSE benchmark Sensex breached the historic 84,000-mark for first time ever on Friday morning and the Nifty also hit its new record high level, tracking a rally in global markets, after the US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate after more than four years.

Brokers

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 975.1 points to scale a fresh record high of 84,159.90 in morning trade.

The NSE Nifty surged 271.1 points to hit a new all-time peak of 25,686.90.

 

From the 30 Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, JSW Steel, Maruti, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, Nestle, Bharti Airtel and Adani Ports were the biggest gainers.

Tata Consultancy Services  emerged as the only laggard.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading in the green while Shanghai traded lower.

The US markets ended remarkably higher on Thursday.

"The Dow and S&P 500 setting yet another record highs yesterday is indicative of the strength of this ongoing global bull run led by the mother market US," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,547.53 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.29 per cent to $74.66 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The Battle Of The Two Wills
The Battle Of The Two Wills
India 2nd country after US to make Mercedes 7-seater
India 2nd country after US to make Mercedes 7-seater
Why Mutual Fund Inflows Have Surged
Why Mutual Fund Inflows Have Surged
Vivad Se Vishwas 2.0 will start from Oct 1
Vivad Se Vishwas 2.0 will start from Oct 1
Recipe: Goan Sabzi Vindaloo
Recipe: Goan Sabzi Vindaloo
'Abhaya Di Was Killed Ruthlessly'
'Abhaya Di Was Killed Ruthlessly'
China Open: Bansod knocked out by Yamaguchi
China Open: Bansod knocked out by Yamaguchi

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

New Toll Data Collection Tool A Privacy Risk?

New Toll Data Collection Tool A Privacy Risk?

Can Your Electric Two-Wheeler Be Hacked?

Can Your Electric Two-Wheeler Be Hacked?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances