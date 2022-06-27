News
Markets maintain winning run; Sensex gains 781 points in early trade

Markets maintain winning run; Sensex gains 781 points in early trade

Source: PTI
June 27, 2022 11:01 IST
Equity benchmark indices continued to gain for the third day running on Monday, with the BSE Sensex climbing 781 points in early trade, amid firm global market trends.

Brokers

Photograph: Utpal Sarkar/ANI Photo

The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading with a jump of 781.52 points to 53,509.50.

The NSE Nifty also gained 228.2 points to 15,927.45.

 

All the Sensex pack of firms were trading in the green in early trade, with Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Larsen & Toubro emerging as the biggest gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with gains in mid-session deals.

The US markets had ended with sharp gains on Friday.

"The good news is that the markets across the globe are seen shrugging off growth concerns and also have overcome inflation worries," said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

The Sensex had climbed 462.26 points or 0.88 per cent to settle at 52,727.98 on Friday.

The Nifty gained 142.60 points or 0.92 per cent to settle at 15,699.25.

"The US and European indices ended in the green on Friday.

"Asian markets are also trading in the green in early Monday trade," said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude gained 0.20 per cent to $113.35 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 2,353.77 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
'A very long time since India had such high inflation'
'Good time to rejig your portfolio'
'5G is a long haul'
Khatron Ke Khiladi's Rubina Goes Glam
Uddhav Vs Shah-Modi Via Shinde
Maha Guv writes to home secy, calls for central forces
Why Deepak Hooda was picked over Samson

