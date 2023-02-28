News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » BSE, NSE trade higher on the back of IT counters

BSE, NSE trade higher on the back of IT counters

Source: PTI
February 28, 2023 10:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC, Wipro, Titan and HDFC Bank were the major gainers.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Tuesday helped by buying in IT counters and an overall positive trend in global markets.

After a firm start, the BSE Sensex further climbed 144.85 points to 59,433.20.

The NSE Nifty advanced 35.55 points to 17,428.25.

 

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC, Wipro, Titan and HDFC Bank were the major gainers.

State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, South Korea, Japan, China and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory.

The US markets had ended higher on Monday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.17 per cent to $82.59 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 2,022.52 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What Went Wrong For Adani Stocks
What Went Wrong For Adani Stocks
Should you still bet on BAFs or move back to FDs?
Should you still bet on BAFs or move back to FDs?
Why stocks of listed REITs are risky near-term bets
Why stocks of listed REITs are risky near-term bets
Negligence Of Cybersecurity May Spoil The Party
Negligence Of Cybersecurity May Spoil The Party
'No need to raise capital for Citi deal'
'No need to raise capital for Citi deal'
Are markets being 'blind' to inflation risks?
Are markets being 'blind' to inflation risks?
What Anushka's Morning Looks Like
What Anushka's Morning Looks Like

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Negligence Of Cybersecurity May Spoil The Party

Negligence Of Cybersecurity May Spoil The Party

'No need to raise capital for Citi deal'

'No need to raise capital for Citi deal'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances