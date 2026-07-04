How DIIs, MFs are providing crucial stability to Indian markets

Amidst global market volatility and significant foreign portfolio investment outflows, mutual funds and domestic institutional investors are playing a crucial role in stabilising Indian capital markets, fostering long-term wealth creation for households.

Key Points Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), largely through mutual funds, are providing crucial stability to Indian capital markets amidst global volatility and foreign portfolio investment (FPI) outflows.

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) have become a key factor in the resilience of the Indian market, with DIIs investing significantly even during periods of high global uncertainty.

Indian retail investors are increasingly adopting a long-term investment approach, with over 61 per cent of retail assets under management (AUM) held for more than 24 months.

Despite encouraging trends, mutual fund penetration in India remains low, with less than 5 per cent of the population investing, indicating significant growth potential.

Sebi advises investors to base decisions on financial goals and risk appetite, rather than short-term trends, and highlights the growing popularity of specialised investment funds (SIFs).

The popularity of mutual funds (MFs) has led to domestic institutional investors (DIIs) emerging as major stabilising forces for the capital markets, said Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) whole-time member (WTM) Amarjeet Singh.

According to him, this comes amid global volatility marked by outflows in foreign portfolio investments (FPIs).

"Sustained domestic participation has provided an important countervailing force during the outflow of FPIs," Singh said at Assocham's 17th Mutual Fund Summit in New Delhi on Friday.

"Systematic investment plans (SIPs) have become an important part of this resilience," Singh added.

DIIs Counter FPI Outflows

The Sebi official noted that even during heightened global uncertainty in March 2026, DIIs invested nearly Rs 1.43 trillion in Indian equities, while equity mutual funds alone recorded net inflows of about Rs 43,000 crore.

Meanwhile, amid geopolitical uncertainties following the US-Iran war, Indian capital markets recorded an FPI outflow of $13 billion in March, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The resilience and long-term orientation of domestic investors, led by mutual funds, have become increasingly evident during recent bouts of market volatility, Singh said.

"The mutual fund industry in India has emerged as an important force in our financial market.

"It is enabling households to participate in long-term wealth creation," Singh said.

Long-Term Investor Patience

He also said that investors' patience has been a key factor during turbulent times.

Holding-period analysis shows an increasing long-term orientation among retail investors, with over 61 per cent of retail assets under management (AUM) remaining invested for over 24 months, Singh said.

"This is an encouraging sign that mutual funds are increasingly being used to pursue longer-term financial goals rather than short-term market opportunities," he said.

However, despite the encouraging trends, significant headroom remains for mutual fund penetration in India.

Less than 5 per cent of India's population invests in mutual funds, the official pointed out.

"The MF industry's future growth will therefore depend on reaching investors, across geographies, income segments, and demographic groups," Singh said.

Goal-Based Investing and New Products

At the same time, he cautioned that investment decisions should be guided by financial goals, risk appetite, and investment horizon.

They should not be based on short-term trends currently in fashion.

"In an environment where social media can amplify eye-catching returns and drive fear of missing out (FOMO), goal-based products such as life cycle funds can help investors remain focused on suitable asset allocation and long-term financial objectives," the Sebi official said.

After SIPs, specialised investment funds (SIFs), introduced just last year, have also been gaining popularity.

There is growing investor appetite for differentiated investment solutions within a well-regulated ecosystem, the official said.

"As on May 31, SIFs have already garnered net assets under management (AUM) of over Rs 13,500 crore, spread across more than 56,000 investor folios," he said.

The official also clarified, "I am not advocating for SIFs as a product; I am rather agnostic.

I am just highlighting how a new product is showing some traction."