News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » How much gold do Indian households own?

How much gold do Indian households own?

Source: PTI
October 29, 2024 22:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) added another 102 metric tonnes to the domestically held gold in the April-September period, as per a disclosure made on Tuesday.

Gold

Photograph: Kindly note the image has been published only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nawalescape/Pixabay

The overall quantity of the precious metal stored in local safes stood at 510.46 metric tonnes as of September 30, which was up from over 408 metric tonnes as on March 31, 2024.

The central bank said it added another 32 metric tonnes of gold reserves in the six-month period to take the overall tonnage to 854.73 metric tonnes, as per the half yearly report on management of foreign exchange reserves.

 

India has been gradually moving gold reserves to local vaults -- said to be located in the financial capital and Nagpur -- over the past few years. In FY24, it had moved 100 metric tonnes more from the UK to domestic locations.

The movement of the commodity, happening at time of increased geopolitical tensions globally, was said to be one of the biggest movements of gold undertaken by India since 1991, when it had to pledge a substantial part of the gold holding to tide over a foreign exchange crisis that resulted in its movement out of vaults.

The RBI disclosure said 324.01 metric tonnes of gold were kept in safe custody with the Bank of England and the bank for international settlements (BIS) and 20.26 metric tonnes were held in the form of gold deposits.

In value terms, the share of gold in the total foreign exchange reserves increased from 8.15 per cent as at end-March 2024 to about 9.32 per cent as at end-September 2024 on the back of an increase in tonnage and also the surge in prices.

As of March this year, 413.79 metric tonnes of gold was held abroad, as per an RBI annual report.

In late May, sources had indicated that a call was taken to reduce the holding abroad that is part of the standard review procedures.

In 2009, India had bought 200 tonnes of gold from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), after which it has been buying the precious commodity from the secondary market as part of its foreign exchange asset diversification efforts.

Typically, officials from the Ministry of Finance, the RBI and other agencies take care of the movement of gold in complete secrecy given the high value, as per the sources.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Markets To Undergo Time Correction'
'Markets To Undergo Time Correction'
AI-Vistara Merger: What You Must Know
AI-Vistara Merger: What You Must Know
'AI Doesn't Care Where It Goes To School'
'AI Doesn't Care Where It Goes To School'
About 1,100 Indians repatriated from US in one year
About 1,100 Indians repatriated from US in one year
We wanted to win this series at any cost: Harmanpreet
We wanted to win this series at any cost: Harmanpreet
Record high price of gold mutes Dhanteras sales
Record high price of gold mutes Dhanteras sales
Gill, Rashid, Sudharsan set to be retained by Titans
Gill, Rashid, Sudharsan set to be retained by Titans

Moneywiz Live!

More like this
Why Ratan Really Fell Out With Cyrus
Why Ratan Really Fell Out With Cyrus
Modi's AI Mission Set To Take Off
Modi's AI Mission Set To Take Off

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances