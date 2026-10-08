How Much Did FPIs Sell In September?

FPIs had bought Rs 29,631 crore worth of shares in August.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Overseas investors sold Indian equities worth Rs 35,861 crore in September, ending their two-month buying streak.

Financial services recorded the sharpest FPI outflows, with investors selling shares worth Rs 13,147 crore.

Consumer services attracted the highest inflows as foreign investors appeared to seek relatively defensive opportunities.

Healthcare and pharmaceutical stocks continued attracting institutional buying despite relatively expensive valuations compared with other sectors.

Foreign investors intensified selling across metals, telecom, automotive, oil and gas, financial services and capital goods.

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities in September, offloading shares worth Rs 35,861 crore and ending a two-month buying streak in July and August, according to data from the National Securities Depository.

They had bought Rs 29,631 crore worth of shares in August.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) shifted their preferences during the month, moving away from interest rate-sensitive sectors such as banking, automotive, and oil and gas.

Of the 24 sectors tracked, nine recorded inflows in September, while 14 saw outflows.

The healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors recorded inflows, although domestic institutions accounted for a larger share of the buying than foreign institutional investors (FIIs).

Financial services recorded the sharpest FPI outflows during the month, with investors selling shares worth Rs 13,147 crore, compared with inflows of Rs 10,494 crore in August.

This was followed by net selling of Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 6,900 crore in fast-moving consumer goods, metals and mining, telecommunications, automotive and automotive components, and oil, gas and consumable fuels.

In contrast, consumer services attracted the highest inflows in September, at Rs 2,333 crore.

An SBI Securities report said that amid global macroeconomic challenges in 2026, foreign investors might be treating consumer services as a defensive buffer.

'India's expanding middle-class demographic continues to drive strong growth in discretionary spending,' the report said.

'Segments such as travel and tourism, hospitality and food services, retail and ecommerce remain highly underpenetrated compared with developed markets, presenting long-term opportunities that institutional capital seeks.'

Healthcare and pharmaceutical are generally considered defensive sectors because demand for medicines tends to be relatively inelastic, even during periods of high inflation or economic uncertainty.

This defensive nature can also support higher price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples.

FPIs Shift Bets Towards Pharma

Over the past two months, as oil prices have risen and interest rates have remained high, institutional investors have increased their exposure to relatively expensive sectors such as pharmaceutical.

They have been selling public-sector banks, which trade at around 7x earnings, oil and gas companies at around 11x and metals at around 17x, while buying pharmaceutical stocks, where the average P/E multiple is around 41x.

SBI Securities said the sector recorded net cumulative FII inflows of Rs 2,117 crore in September 2026, following more than Rs 13,600 crore of inflows over the previous two months, indicating sustained buying interest.

'The three months of consistent buying comes after a prolonged phase of sustained outflows from April 2025 to June this year, suggesting a gradual shift in investor positioning towards the sector,' it said.

Sectoral trends also changed between the first and second halves of September.

Compared with the first half of the month, FPIs bought more equities in consumer services and textile and turned buyers from sellers in real estate.

However, selling intensified in several sectors, including metals and mining, telecommunications, automotive and automotive components, oil, gas and consumable fuels, financial services, construction material, capital goods, and consumer durables.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff