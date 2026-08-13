How Air India Fared Under Chandra

The Air India Group has accumulated losses of about Rs 47,821 crore since its takeover, leaving its prolonged transformation among the biggest unfinished projects of N Chandrasekaran's tenure.

Photograph: Reuters

Key Points Air India has reported losses of Rs 47,821 crore since the Tata group took control in January 2022.

The turnaround has faced fleet delays, legacy systems, supply-chain disruptions, organisational challenges and shortages of technical talent.

Vistara's merger with Air India created additional complexity across fleets, operating systems, employees and organisational cultures.

The AI-171 crash in June 2025 became the biggest setback for the Tata-era Air India turnaround.

Leadership changes, regulatory scrutiny and fresh operational incidents continue to complicate Air India's recovery trajectory.

The Tata group's takeover of the embattled Air India group in January 2022 was billed as one of the country's most ambitious corporate turnarounds.

Over four years later, it remains one of the biggest unfinished projects of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, who announced Wednesday that he would depart the group when his current term ends in February.

Since the Tatas took control, the airline has reported a loss of Rs 47,821 crore, prompting Tata Trusts, which holds a majority in Tata Sons, to air concerns over the performance.

When Tata took over Air India in January 2022, it inherited an airline with ageing and grounded planes, outdated technology and years of organisational problems.

The answer was an aggressive rebuild, including an order for hundreds of aircraft.

In September 2022, eight months after the takeover, Air India unveiled 'Vihaan.AI', a five-year transformation plan that sought to expand its global network and put the airline on a path to 'sustained growth, profitability and market leadership'.

However, four years later, the timeline has stretched considerably.

Last month, Chandrasekaran said Air India's turnaround could take 5 to 10 years, admitting that the transformation had been held back by supply-chain disruptions, legacy systems and processes, fleet renewal, organisational culture and the need to build technical talent.

There have been other problems too, especially the global aircraft supply-chain crisis. Shortages of engines and components and delays at Boeing and Airbus meant that new planes did not arrive as planned.

It also affected plans to retrofit Air India's old planes. Besides, there have been recurring challenges on the operational side.

It has repeatedly been censured by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

In May 2024, DGCA said Air India was 'time and again failing in taking due care of passengers'.

The merger

Around that time, the Tata group was pushing ahead with the consolidation of its airline portfolio.

Vistara was merged into Air India in November 2024 while AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India) was merged into Air India Express a little later.

Air India group now consists of full-service carrier Air India and its subsidiary, the low-cost carrier Air India Express.

The merger of Air India-Vistara brought together different fleets, operating systems, employee structures and organisational cultures.

In November 2024, Chandrasekaran said that such mergers 'take time to play out', adding that different parts of the business were at different points of maturity and would take time to fully align.

Global headwinds

Just as the group was attempting to stabilise the enlarged airline, geopolitical disruptions hit its international operations.

When Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian carriers after the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, Air India's westbound flights were forced to take longer routes, with some ultra-long-haul services requiring technical stops for refuelling or crew changes. That increased operating costs.

Then came the crash of AI-171 on June 12, 2025, the biggest setback of the Tata-era turnaround.

The Boeing 787-8 flying from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashed shortly after take-off, killing 260 people.

The crash brought intense scrutiny and the DGCA warned Air India over repeated crew-rostering lapses, ordered three officials to be removed from crew-scheduling and rostering roles and initiated disciplinary action.

A month later, in July 2025, the regulator issued four show-cause notices covering 29 violations over a one-year period, involving inadequate cabin crew, duty and rest violations, training lapses and operational-procedure violations.

The Fatal Crash

After the crash, the airline was again forced to curtail its international operations to get its act together. However, its problems continued.

In November 2025, an Air India Airbus A320 operated eight commercial flights after being released for service with an expired Airworthiness Review Certificate.

DGCA grounded the aircraft, de-rostered the personnel involved and later imposed a Rs 1-crore penalty.

There was no respite at the beginning of this year, either. After Israel and the United States attacked Iran on February 28, a sizeable part of the Gulf went into turmoil, forcing Air India to curtail its international operations once again.

Its costs ballooned as fuel prices jumped and the rupee weakened.

Meanwhile, its leadership remains in flux. In April, Air India confirmed that CEO Campbell Wilson had informed Chandrasekaran back in 2024 of his plan to step down in 2026 -- a year before his term was to end.

Earlier this month, Air India announced that Tewolde Gebremariam, the former chief executive of the Ethiopian Airlines Group, will take over as CEO and MD.

Just days before, another controversy hit. On August 4, an Air India Phuket-Delhi flight suddenly plunged 300 feet, injuring passengers and crew.

Both pilots underwent psychoactive-substance screening, and the pilot-in-command subsequently tested positive for marijuana in a confirmatory laboratory test.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is investigating the incident.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff