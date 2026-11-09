Honda's 4-Month Winning Streak Puts Pressure on Hero MotoCorp's Market Lead

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is rapidly closing the gap on long-time market leader Hero MotoCorp, dominating retail sales for four consecutive months and signalling a significant shift in the competitive Indian two-wheeler market.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has been the top-selling player in the retail two-wheeler market for four consecutive months, including October.

HMSI's strong scooter franchise and changing entry-level market dynamics are key drivers behind its recent success.

In October, Honda sold 637,630 units, securing a 27 per cent market share, while Hero MotoCorp's sales dipped to 598,433 units, with a 26 per cent market share.

Despite Hero's year-to-date lead, Honda has significantly narrowed the unit gap from 647,000 in CY25 to 89,000 so far this year.

The shift is attributed to rural buyers' reduced purchasing power and urban buyers moving towards scooters and 125cc bikes, segments where Honda is stronger.

After dominating the Indian two-wheeler automobile market for a decade-and-a-half, Hero MotoCorp is witnessing a shake up, with its Japanese archnemesis Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India cementing its position as the top selling player in the retail market for the fourth consecutive month in October, intensifying the race for the market leader slot in calendar year 2026 (CY26).

Despite this, Hero has been ahead of Honda so far this year by around 89,000 units, as per the VAHAN dashboard on Saturday.

The difference between market leader Hero and Honda in CY25 was 647,000 units, showing that Honda has already narrowed the gap.

Festival Season Performance and Market Share Shifts

In the festival season, too, Honda marched ahead of Hero, driven by its strong scooter franchise and a change in entry level market dynamics.

According to data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada), Honda led the sales in October, with 637,630 units and a strong 27 per cent market share.

This comes as Hero MotoCorp's sales dipped sharply year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 598,433 units from over 1 million units in October 2025, down by 41 per cent or 408,000 units.

The Indian major's market share also dipped from 31 per cent in October 2025 to 26 per cent in October 2026.

Though Honda's market share was 26 per cent last year, the company also witnessed a dip in sales of 25 per cent or 213,000 units versus last October.

"Our festival period actually runs over a 100 day period.

And festival to date, the way we are driving our festival performance, we've seen growth of 24 per cent.

Otherwise, one gets into this conundrum that right at the start of Navratra last year, the new GST came into effect and there was a huge amount of pent up demand that then immediately resulted in sales last year, and that will skew the base.

Hence, looking into this broader period gives us a good indication... And there, we have not seen any share erosion," said Hero MotoCorp chief executive officer (CEO) Harshavardhan Chitale, addressing an earnings call late last month.

Underlying Market Dynamics and Rural Impact

The dip in monthly numbers for both industry majors was due to the higher base last October, as both Navratri and Deepawali fell during the month.

This was over and above the pent up demand released after the GST 2.0 rate cuts of September 22, 2025.

"Honda has out-registered Hero for four straight months, and it isn't just festival timing.

"Between January and September, Honda's registrations grew 25 per cent against Hero's 18 per cent, halving Hero's lead to 180,000 units," noted Sunil Dahiya, founder and lead analyst, Envirocatalysts.

He said this was also because of the change in the rural market dynamics.

"Hero is not so much losing customers as watching its customers lose purchasing power.

"Rural, entry-level 100cc buyers have been squeezed by a weak monsoon, costlier fuel and higher rural inflation, while salaried buyers in cities, the South and the West are moving up to scooters and 125cc bikes, where Honda is strongest.

"November's festive sales will show how deep the shift runs," Dahiya said.

Historical Context and Future Outlook

Before the 2011 split between the two industry majors, the Hero Honda joint venture was the market leader.

After that, Hero dominated the Indian market, with Honda occasionally rising to the top slot in September 2022, September 2024, and July 2025.

However, Honda has been increasing the gap ever since it took over the top slot in July this year.

During the month, the difference between both players was 29,025 units, with Honda steadily increasing the lead in August (33,346 units), September (34,509 units), and October (39,197 units).

"Honda is now clearly establishing its position as the number one player," said Sai Giridhar, president, Fada.