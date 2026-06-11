Holoflex Plans Major Investment Amid Rising Counterfeit Concerns

Holoflex Ltd, a prominent anti-counterfeiting and security solutions provider, is set to invest Rs 30 crore in a new manufacturing facility to meet the surging demand for integrated brand protection solutions amidst widespread concerns over counterfeit products in India.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Holoflex Ltd plans a Rs 30 crore investment over two years for a second manufacturing facility to meet rising demand.

The expansion is driven by increasing concerns over counterfeit products and the need for integrated physical and digital brand protection solutions.

Holoflex aims to significantly boost its revenue to Rs 125-135 crore in two years, capitalising on double-digit growth in authentication solutions.

The Indian anti-counterfeiting and security labelling sector is valued at Rs 8,000 crore and is expected to outpace global growth rates.

Counterfeiting is now pervasive across essential categories like medicines, prompting companies to adopt advanced technology-driven authentication frameworks.

Anti-counterfeiting and security solutions provider Holoflex Ltd on Thursday said it has planned to invest around Rs 30 crore over the next two years to set up a second manufacturing facility as demand rises for integrated physical and digital brand protection solutions, amid growing concerns over counterfeit products.

The largest sectoral player in the East currently operates a manufacturing unit at Panchla in West Bengal's Howrah and carries out value-addition activities at Salt Lake Sector V, and is considering locations around Delhi or in Gujarat for the proposed greenfield manufacturing facility.

Expanding Manufacturing For Brand Protection

"As anti-counterfeiting exercise is increasingly getting integrated with product labels and packaging, proximity to clients is becoming important," Holoflex Director Manoj Kochar told PTI.

He said the company expects revenue to rise to around Rs 80 crore in the current fiscal and aims to reach Rs 125-135 crore over the next two years, driven by double-digit growth in demand for authentication and traceability solutions.

Claiming that Holoflex is emerging as the country's second-largest integrated anti-counterfeiting solutions provider after market leader Uflex, he said the company has so far invested around Rs 50 crore in manufacturing and technology.

Security printing and labels are gaining prominence as brand protection features are increasingly being integrated into product packaging, he said.

Growth In Anti-Counterfeiting Market

According to industry estimates, a report by Accenture and ASPA, the anti-counterfeiting and security labelling/authentication sector is worth around Rs 8,000 crore.

The company has also moved into digital security through its Digitech platform, combining physical and digital authentication in what it describes as an integrated brand protection system.

Holoflex Director Ajit Kumar Surana said the sector was witnessing a convergence of holography, secure printing, QR-based authentication and track-and-trace platforms.

"The global authentication and brand protection market is projected to grow at 12-15 per cent CAGR, with India expected to outpace this due to regulatory push and rapid digitisation," he said.

"Forgery, like counterfeiting, is no longer limited to high-value luxury goods. It has become pervasive across essential categories, including medicines and daily-use products," Kochar said, adding that companies are increasingly adopting layered, technology-driven authentication frameworks to protect revenues, consumers and brand reputation.

Holoflex's product portfolio includes holographic security labels, tamper-evident features, secure printing solutions, QR and barcode-based authentication systems and track-and-trace platforms.