Hitachi Systems India has launched a new Advanced Global Delivery Centre in Bengaluru, partnering with CrowdStrike to deliver cutting-edge AI-powered cybersecurity solutions and address frontier AI risks for organisations across India, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

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Key Points Hitachi Systems India launched an Advanced Global Delivery Centre in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The centre partners with CrowdStrike to deliver AI-powered protection against frontier AI risks.

It will help organisations across India, Asia Pacific, and West Asia modernise security operations and secure AI adoption.

The centre integrates CrowdStrike's Falcon Guardian and participates in Project QuiltWorks to address AI-led vulnerability exploitation.

Hitachi Systems India will provide advisory and remediation services for identified AI risks through CrowdStrike's FAIRR Service.

Hitachi Systems India on Tuesday announced the launch of its new Advanced Global Delivery Centre in Bengaluru in partnership with CrowdStrike to deliver AI-powered protection against frontier AI risk.

Advancing AI-Powered Cybersecurity

The centre will help organisations across India, Asia Pacific, and the West Asia modernise security operations, secure AI adoption, and address AI-led vulnerability exploitation, Hitachi Systems said in a statement.

The centre will help customers consolidate fragmented security tools, delivering integrated protection across endpoints, identity, cloud, data, and AI.

This includes Falcon Guardian, CrowdStrike's AI Detection and Response (AIDR) solution, which secures AI agents at every control point and terminates rogue agents with a new AI Kill Switch.

Strategic Partnership for Frontier AI Risk

"Crowdstrike's Project QuiltWorks brings together frontier AI models from OpenAI and Anthropic, NVIDIA's open Nemotron models, CrowdStrike threat intelligence and real-time security data, AWS cloud infrastructure, agentic automation through Falcon IQ, partner-led remediation, and financial protection from leading cyber insurers to help secure organisations against frontier AI risk," the statement said.

As a Project QuiltWorks partner, Hitachi Systems India will help customers identify, prioritise, and remediate vulnerabilities uncovered by frontier AI.

Through CrowdStrike's Frontier AI Readiness and Resilience (FAIRR) Service, customers can access AI-powered vulnerability scanning and expert-led prioritisation, with Hitachi Systems India providing advisory and remediation services to address identified risks, it added.

Expert Insights on AI Security

India has world-class cybersecurity talent, and our new Advanced Global Delivery Centre puts their expertise to work for customers across India, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, Raj Kamal Singhal, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Hitachi Systems India, said.

"By combining Hitachi's proven service delivery experience with CrowdStrike's AI-native Falcon platform, we are delivering the AI-powered protection enterprises need today," he said.

"AI is expanding the attack surface and accelerating vulnerability exploitation. Together, CrowdStrike and Hitachi Systems India are helping customers modernise security operations, secure AI adoption, and address frontier AI risk with AI-native protection and managed security services," Amanda Adams, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances at CrowdStrike, said.