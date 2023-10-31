News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Hiring pilots: Air India - Akasa Air battle hots up

Hiring pilots: Air India - Akasa Air battle hots up

Source: PTI
October 31, 2023 20:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Amid concerns over alleged poaching of pilots, Air India told Akasa Air that petitioning a competitor to collude in restricting the rights of staff to change an employer could potentially violate the competition law.

Pilots

Image used for representative purpose only. Photograph: Pixabay.com

Air India CEO and managing director Campbell Wilson wrote a letter to Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube against the backdrop of Akasa Air raising concerns about Air India Express hiring pilots from the airline.

The letter, dated September 21, followed a letter by Dube to Tata Sons on September 11.

Dube and Wilson had also spoken over a call.

 

Against this backdrop, Wilson, in a two-page letter, said, about the allegation that Air India Express was contravening the CAR (Civil Aviation  Requirement), he had explained that the CAR in question was before the courts and that the DGCA had expressed the view that the relevant provision was not currently enforceable as a result of orders in those proceedings.

The reference was to the CAR on the notice period requirement for pilots while leaving an airline.

Akasa Air had also initiated legal action against some of its pilots who left the airline and reportedly joined Air India Express.

"As such, I noted that the issue of whether Akasa employees are abiding by their contract with Akasa was a matter between Akasa and its employees," Wilson said in the letter.

Wilson also pointed out that Akasa Air had previously engaged in the same actions by taking pilots from Air India Express, Vistara and at least two other local airlines notwithstanding the CAR now being cited.

"Further, that having initiated such actions within the last two years, it was a little surprising to us that Akasa now found the practice objectionable," the Air India chief said in the letter.

"Additionally, and in the spirit of helping Akasa avoid pitfalls, I had cautioned that petitioning a competitor to collude in constraining the right of employees to change employer could be construed as potentially a contravention of competition law," Wilson said.

When contacted for comments about the letter and earlier exchange between Wilson and Dube, an Akasa Air spokesperson said the airline "sought judicial clarity on this matter, and the issue is now behind us".

"Thanks to our advanced pilot planning and training programs we are squarely back in growth mode -- focused on our operations and serving our customers during the upcoming festive season," the spokesperson said.

There was no immediate comment from Air India on Wilson's letter.

In the letter, Wilson also said Air India Group will continue to invest in the aircraft, training facilities, people and resources needed to build a healthy and vibrant Indian aviation system.

"This includes the provision of good careers and growth opportunities to attract, retain and develop employees, the vast majority of whom will be entirely new to  aviation.

"I trust that Akasa will likewise make such investments to attract, retain and develop its own staff and contribute to the broader aviation ecosystem," he noted.

Further, the Air India chief said, "I am sure you also agree that robust competition has been proven, time and again, to deliver the best outcomes for stakeholders.

"At Air India, we look forward to continuing healthy competition with Akasa, and others, both in the skies and on the ground, for the ultimate success of Indian aviation and its people."

India is one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world and domestic airlines are expanding their fleets as well as networks.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'India is big enough to have over 4 airlines'
'India is big enough to have over 4 airlines'
What Investors Must Do Next: Must Read!
What Investors Must Do Next: Must Read!
Will Made In India Google Pixel Phones...
Will Made In India Google Pixel Phones...
TN, Punjab move SC against governors delaying bills
TN, Punjab move SC against governors delaying bills
Jiya Plays A Dangerously White Game
Jiya Plays A Dangerously White Game
PIX: Pakistan knock Bangladesh out of World Cup
PIX: Pakistan knock Bangladesh out of World Cup
Key infra sector growth slows to 4-month low of 8.1%
Key infra sector growth slows to 4-month low of 8.1%

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Global factors are making investors nervous'

'Global factors are making investors nervous'

Honda! Nissan! Toyota! Mitsubishi!

Honda! Nissan! Toyota! Mitsubishi!

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances