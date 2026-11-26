Hindustan Zinc and IIT Madras have unveiled an innovative electric three-wheeler prototype featuring a zinc-air battery, a significant step towards sustainable and indigenous energy storage solutions for electric vehicles in India.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Hindustan Zinc and IIT Madras have developed an electric three-wheeler prototype equipped with a zinc-air battery.

The prototype, unveiled recently, uses a 1 kWh zinc-air battery to supplement the lithium-ion pack, supplying about 10 per cent of the vehicle's energy.

The zinc-air battery technology, developed from a collaboration that began in 2024, uses a non-flammable, water-based electrolyte, offering safety and cost advantages.

India's abundant zinc resources could help develop domestic alternatives for energy storage, reducing dependence on imported battery materials.

This research could open up new applications for zinc in electric vehicles and renewable energy storage, contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Hindustan Zinc and IIT Madras have developed an electric three-wheeler prototype equipped with a zinc-air battery designed to supplement its lithium-ion pack and potentially extend driving range.

Understanding The New Battery Technology

The prototype, unveiled recently, uses an approximately 1 kWh zinc-air battery that supplies nearly 10 per cent of the vehicle's total energy requirements, Hindustan Zinc said on Thursday.

The lithium-ion battery provides power for acceleration and other high-demand operations, and the zinc-air battery supplies a steady flow of energy during operation.

The development is part of a research collaboration between Hindustan Zinc and IIT Madras that began in 2024. The project has now progressed from laboratory research to testing the technology in a vehicle prototype, the company said in a release.

India's Potential In Zinc-Air Batteries

Zinc-air batteries generate electricity using zinc and oxygen from the surrounding air. The technology uses a non-flammable, water-based electrolyte and could offer advantages in safety and cost over some existing battery technologies.

The company said India's abundant zinc resources could help develop domestic alternatives for energy storage and reduce dependence on imported battery materials.

Hindustan Zinc CEO Amarendu Prakash said the company was exploring new applications for zinc beyond its traditional industrial uses.

"With zinc being abundantly available in India, there is an opportunity to explore indigenous energy storage solutions that can contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat," he added.

The project was led by Aravind Kumar Chandiran of the Department of Chemical Engineering at IIT Madras.

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, said the research could open up new applications for zinc in electric vehicles and renewable energy storage.