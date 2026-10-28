HUL reports steady Q2 profit despite one-off tax gain, sales surge 14.8%

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever has announced a steady consolidated net profit of Rs 2,796 crore for the September quarter of FY27, alongside a robust 14.8 per cent increase in sales to Rs 18,037 crore, propelled by its highest underlying volume growth in 14 quarters.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Key Points HUL's consolidated net profit for Q2 FY27 remained steady at Rs 2,796 crore, comparable to the previous year's Rs 2,791 crore, which included a Rs 273 crore one-off tax gain.

Revenue from product sales saw a significant increase of 14.77 per cent, reaching Rs 18,037 crore in the September quarter.

The company achieved a 'strong' underlying volume growth of 7 per cent, marking its highest in the last 14 quarters.

EBITDA grew by 8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,089 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 22.6 per cent.

The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 19 per share for the financial year 2026-27.

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Wednesday reported a steady year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,796 crore in the September quarter of FY27, compared with a higher base that was aided by a Rs 273 crore one-off tax gain.

The company logged a net profit of Rs 2,791 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by HUL.

However, its revenue from the sale of products rose 14.77 per cent to Rs 18,037 crore in the September quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 15,715 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Strong Volume Growth Fuels Sales

The company reported a "strong" underlying volume growth at 7 per cent, which, according to HUL, marks its "highest underlying sales growth in the last 14 quarters", HUL said in its earnings statement.

HUL reported an 8 per cent year-on-year increase in EBITDA to Rs 4,089 crore, with its EBITDA margin at 22.6 per cent, within the company's guided range.

Profit after tax (PAT) before exceptional items grew 9 per cent year-on-year, reflecting the company's focus on volume-led growth and profitability.

"Reported profit after tax at Rs 2,796 crore was flat due to one-off tax-related gains of Rs 273 crore in exceptional items in the base period," it said.

HUL expenses on 'Advertising and promotion' were down 9.25 per cent to Rs 1,481 crore in the second quarter of FY27. It was Rs 1,632 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

HUL's total expenses for the reported quarter rose 15.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 14,574 crore.

Total income, including other income, increased 14.44 per cent to Rs 18,386 crore in the second quarter of FY27.

CEO's Outlook and Segment Performance

"Underlying Volume Growth (UVG) was strong at 7 per cent, reflecting sustained momentum driven by our focus on crafting desirable brands and strengthening future-fit go-to-market," Priya Nair, CEO & MD, said.

Nair further said, "The Indian economy remains resilient, with healthy macro indicators supporting a positive consumption environment.

"We continue to invest in building long-term capabilities and remain anchored to the 'Winning in New India' strategy of delivering competitive, volume-led profit growth".

Sharing the segment revenue, the FMCG major said in the September quarter, revenue of Home Care, housing power brands such as Surf Excel, Rin and Vim, was up 21.4 per cent to Rs 6,878 crore.

HUL's Beauty & Wellbeing segment, in which it operates with brands such as Lakme, Dove, Lux, and OZiva, reported a 15.72 per cent revenue growth to Rs 4,319 crore, "driven by double-digit UVG".

Its Personal Care segment reported 7.9 per cent revenue growth to Rs 2,617 crore in Q2/FY'27.

HUL's revenue from Food segment was up 8.51 per cent in the September quarter to Rs 3,849 crore, while the revenue from others, which includes exports, was up 2.17 per cent to Rs 563 crore in the September quarter.

In the first half, total consolidated income of HUL was at Rs 35,915 crore, up 12.15 per cent.

The first half recorded "UVG of 6 per cent. EBITDA grew by 8 per cent while PAT (before exceptional items) grew by 9 per cent year-on-year," it said.

Moreover, the board of HUL on Wednesday declared an interim dividend of Rs 19 per share for financial year 2026-27.