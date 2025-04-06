Prayagraj-based 'Ram Naam Bank' may open branches in Europe, US

Indian origin Hindus living in Europe and US are mulling opening overseas chapters of Prayagraj-based 'Ram Naam Bank' in their countries.

On the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday, the idea of opening a Ram Naam Bank was discussed among the devotees in Sweden.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ram Naam Bank

Nityanand Sharma, an IT Solution Architect, who works for a global furniture retailer in Sweden's Almhult and manages the affairs of a local temple there, said people were enamoured by the idea of a bank that propagates the name of Lord Ram.

"The name of Lord Ram is powerful and effective enough to dispel doubts, fears and anxiety.

That is why the concept propagated by Prayagraj-based Ram Naam Bank, of embracing the divine presence by writing his name 108 times a day in a booklet has many takers globally," he said.

"Apart from Almhult, we are exploring this idea with our other friends in Europe.

"If all goes well, 'Ram Naam Bank' will have a presence in many places across Europe," he told PTI.

The 'Ram Naam Bank' in Prayagraj is a "spiritual bank" where devotees deposit booklets after writing Lord Ram at least 108 times daily.

"The uniqueness of the bank lies in the fact that its only 'currency' is Lord Ram," said Ashutosh Varshney, who manages the Ram Naam Bank's affairs in Prayagraj.

He said the bank was originally started by his ancestors in the 1870s.

Apart from Prayagraj, such 'Ram Naam Banks' have since also come up in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, including the state capital Lucknow where a road crossing is also named after the bank.

In Varanasi, a Ram Ramapati Bank is operating on the same concept.

"Earlier too, I wanted to write Lord Ram's name but was unsure about how to go about it.

"Now, Ram Naam Bank has provided an answer and surely we look forward to having a chapter of the bank out of India," said Nityanand Sharma.

Henk J Keilman, who hails from the Netherlands, is another foreigner who is interested in propagating the concept of 'Ram Naam Bank.'

A resident of Baarn, and a follower of Vaishnav tradition of Bhakti Yog, Keilman told PTI, "According to Vaishnav tradition of Bhakti Yog, God has many names.

"Ram is one of them. So the idea of a Ram Bank, where you can deposit copies filled with the Lord's name and generate good karma, is a very good idea."

"In the western world, Lord Vishnu and Krishna are well known. Propagating Lord Ram's name to highlight the importance of humility, service and devotion, will surely be a welcome addition to the concept of divinity.

"I do not know the full scope of the Ram Naam Bank project, but am interested to know more," Keilman said.

US-based Shivani Singh said that she has also decided to open a chapter of the Ram Naam bank in California.

"I visited the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj this year. Before my visit, I came to know how chanting or writing the Lord's name can actually help generate positivity and so when I visited Ram Naam Bank at the Mela venue, I was immediately hooked on to the concept," she said.

"I have requested people associated with Prayagraj's Ram Bank to guide us on how to go about setting up the whole thing so that more people can benefit from this," Singh told PTI.

Lucknow native living in Sweden's Almhult, Arijeet Ghosh said, "I wanted to go to Prayagraj to attend Maha Kumbh but was unable to go.

"For the 45-day, I was physically present in Sweden, but mentally, I was navigating in the Sangam area and the narrow lanes of Prayagraj."

Lauding the concept of Ram Naam Bank, Ghosh said, "I really liked the concept. Most people, whom I know in Europe do not know about this.

"If writing the name of Lord Ram gives mental peace and spiritual satisfaction, then I am ready to embrace it.

"After all, I also hail from Avadh --- the region of Lord Ram."

Commenting on the growing popularity of such Ram Naam Banks, Varshney said, "Ours in Prayagraj dates back to the 1870s when my great great grandfather Radhey Shyam ji started it.

"Ever since it has only become more and more popular to the extent that people now want to replicate the concept overseas."

Currently, the Prayagraj-based bank has over 2 lakh account holders, who have written the name of Lord Ram more than 12 crore times, Varshney said.

"The bank doesn't need ATMs or cheque books.

"Anyone willing to pen the Lord's name is entitled to open an account with us," he said.

The Ram Naam Bank participated in the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj that concluded in February.

The name of Lord Ram is entered in the passbooks provided by the bank, and once the 30-page passbook is full, another is issued to the devotee, and the duly filled passbook is deposited at the deity's feet, Varshney said.

"The name of the Lord should be written in red ink as it is the colour of love," he said.

"The completed Ram Naam booklets keep getting distributed among other devotees, as these aren't mere booklets but akin to Lord's blessings," Varshney said adding that it was for a reason that these "Ram booklets" wrapped in red colour are called "punya ki potlee."

Throwing light on the Ram Ram Bank in Lucknow, local corporator Man Singh Yadav told PTI, "Almost 30-35 years ago, the place where the crossing is now named 'Ram Ram' bank, people used to write the name of Lord Ram in a booklet to usher in the New Year.

"After completing the booklet, they used to deposit it at a local centre and from there it was sent to Ayodhya."

Chandra Prakash Dixit, who is the director and founder of Ram Naam Bank, Ayodhya said that the bank started in 2015 and since then has added 1.05 lakh plus devotees with total Ram count at 17,72,17,60,149 (over 1,772 crore).

"Filled booklets are sent to Ayodhya where they are taken to Hanuman Garhi temple and Kanak Bhavan and shown to Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.

"After prayers, these copies are deposited at the Valmiki Ramayan Bhavan in Ayodhya," Dixit told PTI.

Ashish Mehrotra, whose family operates the Ram Ramapati Bank in Varanasi, told PTI, "Lakhs of people are associated with us, and so far, the name of Lord Ram has been written more than 2,000 crore times.

"The bank is nearly 98 years old."

"The name of Lord Ram is written during a ceremony, which lasts 250 days, and devotees pen Lord Ram's names 500 times daily.

"People do this to get their wishes fulfilled," he said.