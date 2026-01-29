HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Highlights of the Economic Survey 2025-26

January 29, 2026 14:56 IST

Following are highlights of the Economic Survey 2025-26 tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Thursday.

  • GDP growth for next fiscal pegged at 6.8-7.2%
  • FY27 growth projection lower than 7.4% growth estimated for the current fiscal
  • Projects medium-term growth potential at 7%, economy on a path of steady expansion amid global uncertainties
  • GST rejig, reforms converted global uncertainty into opportunity; FY27 to be a year of adjustment as economy adapts to these changes
  • Survey cautions against broader financial contagion if the AI boom fails to deliver the anticipated productivity gains, which may lead to a correction in overly optimistic asset valuations
  • Rupee valuation does not accurately reflect India's stellar economic fundamentals
  • External environment remains uncertain, India needs to be cautious, but there is no reason for pessimism
  • Govt remains well on track on envisaged fiscal consolidation path, aims to attain fiscal deficit target of 4.4% of GDP in FY26
  • FY27 inflation is likely be higher than the current fiscal, but unlikely to be a concern
  • Survey pitches for policy to reshape terms of work for gig workers
  • FTA with Europe will strengthen India's manufacturing competitiveness, export resilience and strategic capacity
  • Pitches for implementing 'Swadeshi' as a disciplined strategy, says not all import substitution is either feasible or desirable
  • Swadeshi is inevitable and necessary in the wake of export control and technology denials by developed nations
  • Survey calls for a 'National Input Cost Reduction' strategy
  • Pitches for progressing from 'Swadeshi' to 'strategic indispensability' so that the world moves from "thinking about buying Indian" to "buying Indian without thinking".
  • Prices of precious metals, both gold and silver, are likely to continue increasing due to their sustained demand as safe-haven investments amid global uncertainties.
