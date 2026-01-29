Following are highlights of the Economic Survey 2025-26 tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Thursday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

GDP growth for next fiscal pegged at 6.8-7.2%

FY27 growth projection lower than 7.4% growth estimated for the current fiscal

Projects medium-term growth potential at 7%, economy on a path of steady expansion amid global uncertainties

GST rejig, reforms converted global uncertainty into opportunity; FY27 to be a year of adjustment as economy adapts to these changes

Survey cautions against broader financial contagion if the AI boom fails to deliver the anticipated productivity gains, which may lead to a correction in overly optimistic asset valuations

Rupee valuation does not accurately reflect India's stellar economic fundamentals

External environment remains uncertain, India needs to be cautious, but there is no reason for pessimism

Govt remains well on track on envisaged fiscal consolidation path, aims to attain fiscal deficit target of 4.4% of GDP in FY26

FY27 inflation is likely be higher than the current fiscal, but unlikely to be a concern

Survey pitches for policy to reshape terms of work for gig workers

FTA with Europe will strengthen India's manufacturing competitiveness, export resilience and strategic capacity

Pitches for implementing 'Swadeshi' as a disciplined strategy, says not all import substitution is either feasible or desirable

Swadeshi is inevitable and necessary in the wake of export control and technology denials by developed nations

Survey calls for a 'National Input Cost Reduction' strategy

Pitches for progressing from 'Swadeshi' to 'strategic indispensability' so that the world moves from "thinking about buying Indian" to "buying Indian without thinking".