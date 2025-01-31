HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Highlights of the Economic Survey 2024-25

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
January 31, 2025 15:44 IST

Following are the highlights of Economic Survey 2024-25:

GDP

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
  • Indian economy to grow at 6.3-6.8 pc in FY26, against 6.4 pc in FY25
  • India's economic fundamentals robust, backed by calibrated fiscal consolidation, stable consumption
  • Navigating global headwinds will require strategic, prudent policy management and reinforcing the domestic fundamentals
 
  • Risks to inflation remain on account of significant global political, economic uncertainties
  • Investment activity expected to pick up, supported by higher public capex and improving business expectations
  • India needs to improve its global competitiveness through grassroots-level structural reforms
  • Forex at $640.3 billion, sufficient to cover 10.9 months of imports and 90 per cent of external debt
  • Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) 2.0 should be a state government-led initiative focused on fixing the root causes behind the unease of doing business
  • India should redouble its efforts to boost exports and attract investment. One way to do this is to benchmark ourselves to the rest of the world rather than our past.
  • India needs a continued step-up of infrastructure investment over the next two decades for high growth
  • Only few states like Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are able to cash on their high dependence on industrial sector to generate reasonable levels of incomes for their people
  • Service oriented Indian economy vulnerable to automation, impact of AI is magnified for India given its size and its relatively low per capita income
  • Corporate sector has to display a high degree of social responsibility
  • Reserach to increase pulses, oilseeds, tomato, onion production needed to develop climate-resilient crop varieties, enhancing yield and reducing crop damage
  • India needs to grow by 8 per cent on average for about a decade or two to become a developed nation by 2047
  • Investments need to grow at 35 pc, up from 31 pc, to achieve required growth
  • Focus of reforms, economic policy must now be on systematic deregulation
  • Need to develop the manufacturing sector further and invest in emerging technologies such as AI, robotics, and biotechnology.
