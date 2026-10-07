How Hical-Safran JV Will Strengthen Rafale's Make In India Footprint

Hical Technologies and Safran Aerosystems have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore a joint venture for manufacturing critical Rafale aircraft components in India, significantly boosting the Make in India defence initiative.

Key Points Hical Technologies and Safran Aerosystems signed an MoU to explore a joint venture for manufacturing Rafale aircraft components in India.

The proposed JV aims to produce sophisticated equipment, including complex fluid and fuel systems, for Rafale jets under the Make in India initiative.

This partnership underscores the growing role of Indian industry in global aerospace and defence supply chains.

Hical's expanding capacity, including its new facility in Devanahalli, will support advanced manufacturing requirements for critical aerospace equipment.

The collaboration seeks to combine Safran's technology leadership with Hical's manufacturing footprint to support the Make in India vision for global aerospace production.

Hical Technologies on Wednesday signed a MoU with Safran Aerosystems to explore the creation of a JV for the manufacture of complex systems for the Dassault Rafale program in India, the company said.

The proposed joint venture would focus on the production of sophisticated equipment, including complex fluid and fuel systems and related assemblies for Rafale aircraft delivered under the Make in India initiative, it said.

Hical Technologies is a Bengaluru-based precision electromechanical manufacturer serving global aerospace and defence platforms, the company said.

Boosting India's Aerospace Manufacturing

According to a statement issued by Hical Technologies, the MoU reflects the growing role of Indian industry in global aerospace and defence supply chains and underscores Safran Aerosystems' commitment to deepen its collaboration with high-quality private-sector partners in India.

"This proposed partnership reflects Safran Aerosystems' continued commitment to India and to the development of its private sector aerospace ecosystem," said Joel Berkoukchi, CEO, Fluid & Fuel Systems Division, Safran Aerosystems.

"As programmes such as Rafale demand depth, quality and scale in the supply chain, Hical's expanding capacity, including its new facility in Devanahalli will be important in supporting the advanced manufacturing requirements for complex fluid and fuel systems and other critical equipment in India," he said.

Strategic Partnership for Rafale Programme

In its statement, Hical Technologies said the agreement builds on the company's growing involvement in the Rafale ecosystem. Hical has already been selected to work directly with Dassault Aviation on control systems for the Rafale programme.

The proposed JV would create an opportunity for Hical to expand further into complex systems manufacturing, supporting India's movement up the aerospace value chain under the Make in India initiative, it said.

The announcement coincides with a major expansion of Hical's aerospace manufacturing capabilities. The company said it recently inaugurated its new aerospace manufacturing facility in Devanahalli, near Bengaluru.

Vision for Global Aerospace Production

Yashas Jaiveer, Managing Director, Hical Technologies, said that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) marks an important milestone for Hical as "we move into more complex systems manufacturing for demanding aerospace platforms such as Rafale."

"By combining Safran Aerosystems' technology leadership with Hical's growing manufacturing footprint in India, we aim to support the Make in India vision and demonstrate that critical aerospace systems can be designed, industrialised and produced competitively in India for the world," he added.