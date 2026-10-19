HFCL achieves highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 394 crore, driven by optical fibre demand from AI data centres

Domestic telecom gear manufacturer HFCL has announced its highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 394.22 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, propelled by escalating demand for optical fibre cables from burgeoning AI data centres and an expanding order book.

Photograph: Courtesy, HFCL

Key Points HFCL recorded its highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 394.22 crore in Q2 FY27, a significant increase from Rs 72 crore in the previous year.

The surge in profit is primarily attributed to robust demand for optical fibre cables, particularly from AI data centres and telecom networks.

The company's revenue from operations more than doubled to Rs 2,541.79 crore in the reported quarter.

HFCL anticipates achieving Rs 10,000 crore in revenue earlier than its projected FY29 timeline, forecasting at least 80 per cent revenue growth in FY27 over FY26.

HFCL's Defence and Aerospace business is identified as a major future growth engine, with an acquisition in the aerospace sector expected to complete soon.

Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL has posted a multi-fold jump in consolidated profit to Rs 394.22 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, driven by demand for optical fibre cables from AI data centres, the company said in a regulatory filing.

HFCL had posted net profit of around Rs 72 crore in the same period a year ago.

Record Performance and Future Outlook

"This is the best-ever quarterly performance in HFCL's history and marks a defining moment in our growth journey.

"The results reflect the increasing scale, strength and momentum of our business and reinforce our confidence in HFCL's ability to deliver sustained growth and create enduring value for stakeholders," HFCL managing director, Mahendra Nahata, said in a statement.

The company has forecasted 80 per cent revenue growth in the current fiscal over financial year (FY) 2026 and expects to achieve the Rs 10,000 crore revenue mark before projected timeline of FY29.

HFCL's consolidated revenue from operations more than doubled to Rs 2,541.79 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,043.34 crore.

Expanding Order Book and Strategic Investments

"Our order book exceeds Rs 28,900 crore, providing multi-year revenue visibility.

"Beyond this secured business, we have a strong pipeline of orders at advanced stages.

"Demand continues to accelerate across AI infrastructure, hyperscale data centres and telecom networks.

"Opportunities with international hyperscalers and telecom operators are steadily converting into firm contracts.

"Based on current expectations and business visibility, we now expect revenue growth of at least 80 per cent in FY27 over FY26," Nahata said.

The company's profit after tax margin more than doubled to 14.36 per cent from 2.23 per cent on a YoY basis.

"We had envisaged achieving Rs 10,000 crore landmark revenue by FY29. Given the momentum we are seeing, we believe this milestone can be achieved much earlier.

"Our planned investment of approximately Rs 1,800 crore across optical fiber, cable and preform manufacturing will expand further capacities and deepen integration.

Our advanced optical fiber cable portfolio and data centre connectivity solutions continue to strengthen," Nahata said.

Diversification into Defence and Aerospace

He said that the company's Defence and Aerospace business will be the next major engine of growth.

"Our portfolio spans thermal weapon sights, electronic fuzes, surveillance radars, Multi-Mode Hand Grenades and aerostructures.

"The ongoing acquisition of the aerospace business is expected to be completed during the current quarter, further strengthening our capabilities and presence in this sector.

"We remain on track towards our aspiration of approximately Rs 500 crore of Defence revenue in FY27," Nahata said.