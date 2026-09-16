Hero Motors IPO Fully Subscribed on Day 1, Retail Investors Lead Demand

Hero Motors Ltd's initial public offering has seen robust demand, being fully subscribed on its first day of bidding, driven by strong interest from retail investors for the auto components maker.

Photograph: Courtesy, Hero Motors

Key Points Hero Motors Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) was fully subscribed on its first day, receiving bids for 1.38 times the shares on offer.

The retail category showed significant interest, being subscribed 2.23 times, while non-institutional investors booked their quota 1.25 times.

The company previously raised nearly Rs 300 crore from anchor investors and has set a price band of Rs 79-84 per equity share.

The IPO includes a fresh issue of up to Rs 600 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of shares worth up to Rs 400 crore by OP Munjal Holdings and Hero Cycles Ltd.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will fund debt repayment, capacity expansion at its Gautam Buddha Nagar facility, and future inorganic growth initiatives.

The initial public offering of auto components maker Hero Motors Ltd was fully subscribed on the first day of bidding on Wednesday.

The Rs 1,000-crore IPO received bids for 12,26,40,042 shares against 8,86,07,596 shares on offer, leading to an overall subscription of 1.38 times, according to the NSE data.

Subscription Details and Investor Interest

The retail category was subscribed 2.23 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors was booked 1.25 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) quota was subscribed 1 per cent.

Hero Motors Ltd on Tuesday garnered nearly Rs 300 crore from anchor investors.

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 79-84 per equity share for its IPO, which will remain open for subscription till September 18.

IPO Structure and Utilisation of Funds

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 600 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of shares worth up to Rs 400 crore.

Under the OFS, OP Munjal Holdings will divest shares worth Rs 395 crore, while Hero Cycles Ltd will sell shares worth Rs 5 crore.

Of the fresh issue proceeds, Rs 190 crore will be used for repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings, while Rs 200 crore will be utilised for purchasing equipment required for capacity expansion at the company's facility in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

The remaining proceeds will be used for inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and other strategic initiatives, besides general corporate purposes.

Company Profile and Market Debut

Hero Motors is an automotive technology company engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and supplying engineered powertrain solutions to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the US, Europe, India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region.

The company caters to global customers including BMW AG, Ducati Motor Holding SPA, Enviolo International Inc, Formula Motorsport Ltd and Hummingbird EV.

The company's shares are expected to debut on the stock market on September 23.