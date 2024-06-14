News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Hero Motocorp, JSW energy among 7 midcap stocks likely to get largecap tag

Hero Motocorp, JSW energy among 7 midcap stocks likely to get largecap tag

By Abhishek Kumar
June 14, 2024 15:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mutual funds’ largecap investment universe is expected to see seven changes in the upcoming stock reclassification exercise by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

Midcaps

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

According to a report by IIFL Securities, Hero MotoCorp, Zydus Lifesciences, JSW Energy, NHPC, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Bosch and Samvardhana Motherson are expected to earn upgrades in the revised list of largecap, midcap and smallcap stocks set to be released in the first week of July.

 

Amfi revises the list at the start of January and July every year based on the previous six-month performance of the stock.

The top 100 companies based on the average market-capitalisation (m-cap) in the past six months qualify as largecaps, the next 150 become midcaps and the rest smallcaps.

The seven stocks that are likely to earn an upgrade have gone up over 40 per cent since January 1, 2024, taking the market-capitalisation (m-cap) of all of them, except Bosch, past Rs 1 trillion.

In the July-December 2023 period, their average m-cap was around Rs 60,000 crore, shows Amfi data.

Their entry into the top 100 firms will lead to seven existing largecap stocks moving to the midcap basket.

They are expected to be ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Polycab India, SRF, Marico, SBI Cards and Berger Paints India, according to the IIFL report.

Two of the new listings Bharti Hexacom and Go Digit General Insurance will also enter the midcap list.

The classification of stocks in largecap, midcap and smallcap baskets helps fund managers to stay true to the label.

Equity mutual fund categories have set guidelines on how much they can invest in largecap, midcap and smallcap stocks.

Smallcap stocks that are likely to move to midcap basket include Hudco, IRB Infra, Mangalore Refinery, Bharat Dynamics, Global Health, BSE, NLC India, Hitachi Energy, Tata Investment, National Aluminium Company, Hindustan Copper, Cochin Shipyard, ITI, Motilal Oswal Financial Services and Godrej Industries.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Abhishek Kumar
Source: source
 
Print this article
Punch, Nexon Scores 5 In Crash Test
Punch, Nexon Scores 5 In Crash Test
'We Are Frittering Away Demographic Dividend'
'We Are Frittering Away Demographic Dividend'
'Viksit Bharat' Not To Take Back Seat
'Viksit Bharat' Not To Take Back Seat
Pawan Kalyan to be Andhra dy CM; Naidu's son gets IT
Pawan Kalyan to be Andhra dy CM; Naidu's son gets IT
Earth's inner core slowing down, changing our...: Study
Earth's inner core slowing down, changing our...: Study
'Terrorists kept firing after bus fell into gorge'
'Terrorists kept firing after bus fell into gorge'
'No Age Barrier In Relationships'
'No Age Barrier In Relationships'

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Modi 3.0's Plans For Ayushman Bharat

Modi 3.0's Plans For Ayushman Bharat

MF Reduced PSU Holdings Pre-Election

MF Reduced PSU Holdings Pre-Election

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances