Rediff.com  » Business » Heavy buying in banking stocks lift Sensex by 910 points

Heavy buying in banking stocks lift Sensex by 910 points

Source: PTI
February 03, 2023 17:12 IST
Equity benchmarks rallied over 1 per cent on Friday due to heavy buying in banking and financial counters amid mixed trend in the global markets.

Broker

Photograph: PTI Photo

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex zoomed 909.64 points or 1.52 per cent to settle at 60,841.88.

During the day, it jumped 973.1 points or 1.62 per cent to 60,905.34.

 

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 243.65 points or 1.38 per cent to end at 17,854.05.

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra and IndusInd Bank were among the major winners.

HCL Technologies, Wipro and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul and Tokyo ended in the green, while Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower.

Equities in Europe were trading mostly lower during mid-session deals.

Markets in the US ended mostly in the positive territory on Thursday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.44 per cent to $82.52 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) again offloaded shares on Thursday after a day's breather.

They sold shares worth Rs 3,065.35 crore, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
