HDFC Life sees strong Q1 margins, but growth lags peers

HDFC Life's Q1 FY27 results reveal strong VNB margins at 25 per cent, yet overall growth in Annual Premium Equivalent and Value of New Business at 9 per cent year-on-year lags behind industry peers, primarily due to a muted performance in the crucial bank channel.

Illustration: Courtesy, HDFC Life

Key Points HDFC Life's Q1 FY27 VNB and APE both grew 9 per cent year-on-year, reaching Rs 880 crore and Rs 3,520 crore respectively.

VNB margins remained strong at 25 per cent, absorbing a 60 bps GST impact and other negative factors due to an improved product mix.

Individual APE growth was muted at 7 per cent, with the bank channel underperforming, causing overall growth to lag behind industry peers.

The product mix improved significantly, with ULIP contribution rising to 44 per cent and non-participating savings plans to 22 per cent.

Management aims for growth at or above industry rates, with a focus on APE and VNB growth in line with industry expectations of mid-teens rates.

HDFC Life's results for the first quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27) met expectations.

The value of new business (VNB) was up 9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 880 crore while annual premium equivalent (APE) also grew 9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,520 crore, with strong growth in credit life and group business.

Individual APE was muted at 7 per cent Y-o-Y with underperformance in the bank channel.

Margin Performance and Product Mix

The VNB margins declined 10 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 25 per cent, with residual goods and services tax (GST) impact estimated at 60 bps.

VNB margin was 80-100 bps higher than FY26 VNB margin.

Management reiterated targets of growing at industry rate or faster while aiming for VNB growth in line with APE.

Growth will be the focus ahead of margin, with margins guided to be around 25 per cent.

Analysts are assuming mid-teens growth rates for APE and VNB between FY26 and FY29.

The total APE grew 9 per cent Y-o-Y with 2-year annual growth of 11 per cent.

The product mix improved with ULIP (unit linked insurance plan) contribution of 44 per cent while non-participating (non-par) savings plans were 22 per cent.

Annuity, protection, and participating plans accounted for 11 per cent, 8 per cent, and 15 per cent, respectively.

In Q1FY26, ULIP was 38 per cent and non-par 19 per cent, while annuity, protection, and par products were at 5 per cent, 6 per cent, and 32 per cent, respectively.

The rise in non-par savings was aided by a favourable yield environment, while annuity mix more than doubled to 11 per cent with a successful variable annuity product launched in Q4FY26.

Retail protection grew 42 per cent Y-o-Y, and credit protection rose 19 per cent.

Management expects the mix to remain stable, with protection growth easing in the second half (H2) of FY27 given the high base effect of GST.

Channel Performance and Solvency

Channels other than HDFC Bank collectively grew contributions by 17 per cent Y-o-Y. Agency grew 21 per cent Y-o-Y and new branches opened in the past 24 months contributed 15-16 per cent to agency APE.

Overall, bancassurance was flat Y-o-Y as HDFC Bank volumes were muted on a high base.

Competitive intensity seems to be easing off.

The strong VNB margin absorbed 60 bps GST impact along with a 40 bps negative impact of assumption changes (persistency-related) and 80 bps impact due to negative operating leverage.

This was due to the estimated 170 bps benefit of the improved product mix.

The 13-month persistency moderated 200 bps Y-o-Y to 84 per cent due to softer ULIP collections and ticket-size moderation after Rs 5 lakh tax change, along with Q1 seasonality.

The 61-month persistency improved 150 bps to 65 per cent. Embedded value (EV) grew 13 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 65,860 crore, with operating return on EV (RoEV) of 14.7 per cent calculated on a rolling basis.

Solvency rose to 185 per cent versus 177 per cent in March 2026 (down versus 192 per cent in May 2025) after Rs 1,000 crore preferential capital issuance to HDFC Bank, with additional subordinate debt as well, which adds around 4 per cent to solvency.

Management sees this as a comfortable 15-18 months of runway and expects risk-based capital (RBC) transition within this time.

Future Outlook and Growth Strategy

The base case for guidance is that HDFC Life will match APE industry growth, which is around 15 per cent.

An acceleration to over 16 per cent in next three quarters will be needed to meet this.

Management sees weakness of HDFC Bank channel as cyclical and expects mid-teens trajectory on recovery.

VNB counter share contribution of HDFC Bank is "noticeably higher" than APE share. Ex-HDFC Bank, other proprietary channels grew at over 20 per cent.

New branches opened in the last 24 months are over 250, and these are contributing 15-16 per cent to agency APE, with breakeven in 12-18 months in larger markets and 18-30 months in smaller markets.

Coverage is now more or less complete and further branch expansion will be selective.

Ex-GST, the new business margin (NBM) expanded to 25.6 per cent versus 25.1 per cent Y-o-Y. Of the total negative impact of 300 bps from GST, only some 60 bps residual impact remains to be absorbed.

While margins will be around 25 per cent, any inherent gains will be reinvested into growth.

Management has assumed a 40 bps assumption change related to last year's persistency variance, and this has been adjusted upfront in the EV calculation.