HDFC Life, ICICI Pru report strong Q1 profit growth, driven by premiums

Leading private life insurers HDFC Life Insurance and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance have announced impressive double-digit profit growth for the first quarter of FY27, fueled by robust premium collections and strong investment income.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Key Points HDFC Life reported an 11.9% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 611 crore, while ICICI Pru saw a 27.8% rise to Rs 386.2 crore in Q1 FY27.

Both insurers experienced robust growth in investment income and net premium income, contributing significantly to their profitability.

HDFC Life's Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) grew 9% and Value of New Business (VNB) increased 8.7%, despite a slight dip in VNB margin.

ICICI Pru's APE rose 14.6% and VNB increased 25%, with an improved VNB margin of 26.7%.

Both companies are diversifying their distribution mix, reducing reliance on bancassurance and increasing contributions from agency and direct channels.

Private life insurers HDFC Life Insurance and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance reported double-digit growth in profitability in the first quarter (April-June/Q1) of 2026-27 (FY27), aided by healthy premium collections and higher investment income.

HDFC Life posted an 11.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to Rs 611 crore, while ICICI Pru reported a stronger 27.8 per cent Y-o-Y rise in profit to Rs 386.2 crore.

HDFC Life’s investment income rose 14.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 16,653 crore during the quarter. ICICI Pru’s investment income increased 11.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 18,500 crore.

Premium income also remained robust, with HDFC Life’s net premium income rising 14.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 16,548 crore and ICICI Pru’s increasing 14.7 per cent to Rs 9,749 crore.

HDFC Life’s annualised premium equivalent (APE) grew 9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,515 crore.

Its value of new business (VNB) increased 8.7 per cent to Rs 879 crore from Rs 809 crore a year earlier, although the VNB margin edged down to 25 per cent from 25.1 per cent.

The insurer’s operating expenses rose 18.8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,871 crore, led by a 20 per cent increase in commission expenses to Rs 2,101 crore.

Its solvency ratio declined to 185 per cent as on June 30, from 192 per cent a year earlier.

ICICI Pru's Performance and Solvency

ICICI Pru’s APE rose 14.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,136 crore.

Its VNB increased 25 per cent to Rs 571 crore from Rs 457 crore in the year-ago quarter, while the VNB margin improved to 26.7 per cent from 24.5 per cent.

The insurer’s expenses rose 17.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,230 crore, while commission expenses increased 3 per cent to Rs 1,014 crore.

Its solvency ratio improved to 225.4 per cent as on June 30, from 212.3 per cent a year earlier.

Diversifying Distribution Channels

Both insurers also continued to diversify their distribution mix, reducing their dependence on the bancassurance channel.

At HDFC Life, the bancassurance channel accounted for 57 per cent of individual APE during the quarter, down from 60 per cent a year earlier.

The contribution from the agency channel increased to 18 per cent from 15 per cent, while direct channels rose to 10 per cent from 9 per cent.

"In Q1FY27, while our proprietary channels led by agency and non-bank alliances grew 17 per cent, faster than the industry, business through our bancassurance channel saw moderate growth this quarter, resulting in individual APE growth of 7 per cent.

"We saw encouraging improvement in our counter share at partner banks as the quarter progressed, and we expect this to normalise further over the coming months," said Vibha Padalkar, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), HDFC Life Insurance.

"Protection continues to be our core focus area, and we registered a strong growth of 60.4 per cent Y-o-Y in our retail protection business in Q1FY27, driven by the goods and services tax (GST) exemption on protection products and various company-led initiatives.

"This marks the third consecutive quarter of retail protection growth exceeding 40 per cent following the GST reforms," said Anup Bagchi, MD and CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

ICICI Pru’s share of the bancassurance channel in total APE declined to 27 per cent from 30 per cent a year earlier, while the contribution from partnership distribution increased to 15 per cent from 13 per cent and group distribution rose to 23 per cent from 19 per cent.