HDFC Bank's Next CEO Faces Big Test

'The changes in its leadership team will help address the scepticism that has engulfed the bank over the recent period.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nataliya Vaitkevich/Pexels.com

Leadership Transition Challenge

Sashidhar Jagdishan's decision to not seek another term as managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC Bank has shifted investor focus to how the lender's next leadership team will steer its business after a difficult post-merger period.

Analysts expect HDFC Bank's operating performance to improve, but see the need for stronger growth, better lending mix and improved returns.

The bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 19,060 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2026-2027 (Q1FY27), up 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Gross advances grew 15.4 per cent, while deposits rose 14.7 per cent during the quarter.

Key Points Brokerages say the next CEO must improve retail loan growth, lending yields and CASA deposits.

Several senior executives exited during Jagdishan's tenure, making leadership depth an important monitorable.

Investors will closely watch whether HDFC Bank appoints an internal successor for continuity or an external candidate for a strategic reset.

Growth Recovery Outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) expects the improvement in operating performance to become more visible from the second half (H2) of FY27, with earnings growth moving into the mid-teens in FY28.

Macquarie, meanwhile, sees the bank's post-merger balance-sheet recalibration as still incomplete, making the execution by the next management team important for the recovery.

The growth recovery will also depend on the bank improving its funding and lending mix.

MOFSL expects loans to grow at around 12 per cent annually between FY26 and FY28, while deposits are expected to grow at around 13 per cent.

Deposit growth exceeding loan growth should help the bank gradually lower its credit-deposit ratio.

Retail Lending Focus

Improving the mix of lending will be important for yields as well.

Macquarie Capital noted that HDFC Bank needs to up the ante on retail loans and secure better yields from personal loans and loans against property.

The note highlighted that improving yields and share of current account and savings account (CASA) deposits are the two issues which the new CEO needs to address.

'Fundamentally we believe the bank is in a tough spot. While it can still keep ROAs (return on assets) around 1.7-1.8 per cent (unless there is further sharp deterioration in CASA franchise), now there will be new challenges like addressing employee morale, etc., which will crop up due to a series of issues that has happened,' Suresh Ganapathy of Macquarie Capital said.

The leadership change, therefore, comes at a time when investor confidence is already under pressure.

Macquarie said Jagdishan's exit 'adds a fresh layer of uncertainty when investor confidence is already fragile and the post-merger balance-sheet recalibration remains incomplete'.

Senior Management Churn

The concerns extend beyond the CEO position.

HDFC Bank has seen several senior-management exits during Jagdishan's tenure, including Retail Head Arvind Kapil in April 2024, Chief Human Resources Officer Vinay Razdan in June 2025 and Retail Head Rahul Shukla in October 2025.

Broking firm Equirus said the 'depth and stability of the senior-management bench under the new CEO will, therefore, be an important monitorable'.

Internal Vs External CEO

On the choice of successor, Equirus assigned a higher probability to an external candidate.

It said an external appointment could provide a sharper reset following the governance overhang and senior-management churn, while bringing a different perspective to HDFC Bank's post-merger strategy.

MOFSL sees the broader leadership change as potentially positive for the bank.

'The changes in its leadership team will help address the scepticism that has engulfed the bank over the recent period,' it said, adding that a new leadership team along with an improvement in growth and earnings should improve investor sentiment.

The immediate challenge for HDFC Bank will, therefore, be to manage the leadership transition while delivering on the expected recovery in credit growth, retail lending, margins and returns.

The board's choice between an internal candidate offering continuity and an external candidate offering a sharper reset could shape how investors view the bank's next phase.

ICICI Nears HDFC Bank Valuation Crown Shilpa Rangarajan Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo/Reuters ICICI Closes Valuation Gap ICICI Bank's market capitalisation (mcap) is fast catching up with that of India's most valuable lender, HDFC Bank, which currently stands at Rs 10.93 trillion. At Rs 10.43 trillion, ICICI Bank is just Rs 49,167 crore behind HDFC Bank's market capitalisation. This latest gap between the two lenders is the lowest since January 29, 2015 when it stood at Rs 44,568 crore. If ICICI Bank surpasses HDFC Bank, it will become India's most valuable lender. HDFC Bank's Market Cap Falls Among all banks, State Bank of India is currently third, with a market cap of Rs 9.78 trillion, according to Monday's closing data of NSE. In mid-July 2023, when HDFC Limited merged with HDFC Bank, the combined market cap of HDFC Bank stood at Rs 12.37 trillion, nearly double ICICI Bank's Rs 6.69 trillion. Since then, HDFC Bank's share price has declined at an annual rate of 4 per cent, while ICICI Bank's price has increased by 16 per cent annually. Leadership Friction Hurts HDFC Beyond margin pressures and steadier growth for ICICI Bank, leadership friction eroded HDFC Bank's market cap. Atanu Chakraborty's abrupt resignation in March 2026 wiped out Rs 1.5 trillion in days. By late August, governance concerns and MD & CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan's planned exit further dragged the valuation down to Rs 10.93 trillion, accelerating ICICI's convergence.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff