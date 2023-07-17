News
HDFC Bank Q1 net profit jumps 29% to Rs 12,370 cr

HDFC Bank Q1 net profit jumps 29% to Rs 12,370 cr

Source: PTI
July 17, 2023 13:42 IST
Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Monday reported a 29.13 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the June quarter at Rs 12,370.38 crore.

HDFC Bank

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The bank, which recently merged mortgage financier parent HDFC into itself, had reported a net profit of Rs 9,579.11 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 12,594.47 crore in the preceding March quarter.

 

Its total income for the quarter under review rose to Rs 61,021 crore, as against Rs 44,202 crore in the year-ago period.

Operating expenses rose to Rs 15,177 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 11,355 crore in the year-ago period, as per a regulatory filing.

The gross non-performing assets ratio came at 1.17 per cent as of June 30, 2023, as against 1.12 per cent at the end of March and 1.28 per cent in the year-ago period.

