HDFC Bank Board Imposes Rs 1 Lakh Penalty on MD, CFO in MSRDC Case

HDFC Bank's board has taken disciplinary action, imposing a Rs 1 lakh penalty on its MD & CEO, CFO, and Group Head, along with issuing warning letters to other employees, for divergence from RBI directions in the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation deposit case.

IMAGE: Sashidhar Jagdishan, managing director and CEO, HDFC Bank. Photograph: Kind courtesy TERumel/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons, background image Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Key Points HDFC Bank's board has imposed a Rs 1 lakh penalty on MD & CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan, CFO Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, and Group Head Arvind Vohra.

The penalties are for divergence from RBI directions concerning large deposits garnered from MSRDC between 2017 and 2021.

The bank allegedly paid about Rs 45 crore under 'marketing spends' in relation to these deposits.

The board concluded the conduct was 'business overreach' rather than 'mala fide action' or 'personal enrichment'.

Warning letters were also issued to other employees involved in the case.

The board of HDFC Bank has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 lakh on the bank's three top executives -- Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Srinivasan Vaidyanathan and Group Head (Retail Assets) Arvind Vohra -- for divergence from RBI direction in the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) case.

Disciplinary Action and Findings

Besides, warning letters were issued to the remaining employees involved in the case related to garnering large deposits from MSRDC between 2017 and 2021 by allegedly paying about Rs 45 crore under the marketing spends head.

The action comes soon after the appointment of former Chief Election Commissioner and Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar as part-time chairman of the bank.

Reserve Bank approved Kumar's three-year appointment as chairman of the bank effective from July 15, 2026.

HDFC Bank in a regulatory filing said based on the findings and recommendation of the Special Disciplinary Committee of Independent Directors, the board at its meeting held on July 23, 2026, concluded that the conduct of the employees involved constituted business overreach rather than any mala fide action, personal enrichment, or improper motive.

Board's Decision and Communication to RBI

"However, keeping in view any potential divergence with the applicable RBI Directions and based on the recommendations of the Special Disciplinary Committee of Independent Directors, the board decided to issue warning letters and monetary penalty of Rs 1 lakh for three senior employees (the Managing Director & CEO, Chief Financial Officer and Group Head - Retail Assets), and warning letters for the remaining employees," it said.

The board further directed that the matter be communicated to the Reserve Bank of India, it said.

Rejecting any wrongdoing in the matter, HDFC Bank's spokesperson in May had said its internal oversight and audit mechanisms are robust and that all matters are handled as per established procedures.

All issues are dealt with in accordance with the bank's established norms, and the full process is always followed before final determination post any internal review, the spokesperson had said in a statement.

"We strongly reject any assumptions of wrongdoing or culpability based on selective material," the statement added.

The clarification was issued after media reports claimed that the bank's audit committee had initiated a formal 'internal vigilance investigation' into payments totalling Rs 45 crore to MSRDC that were allegedly disguised as marketing expenditure.