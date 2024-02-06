News
HDFC Bank gets RBI nod to buy stake in ICICI Bank, 5 others

HDFC Bank gets RBI nod to buy stake in ICICI Bank, 5 others

Source: PTI
February 06, 2024 12:46 IST
HDFC Bank on Tuesday said RBI has given approval to the group to acquire up to 9.5 per cent stake each in six lenders, including ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave its approval on February 5, 2024.

Entities under HDFC Bank Group are HDFC Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance Company, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company and others.

 

"The approvals were granted pursuant to applications made by HDFC Bank (as a promoter/ sponsor of the Group) to RBI on December 18, 2023," HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The six lenders in which HDFC Bank will take stake are -- Axis Bank, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank, Bandhan Bank, Yes Bank, and IndusInd Bank. The RBI's approval is valid for a period of one year till February 4, 2025, it said.

As per RBI directions, HDFC Bank will have to ensure that the aggregate holding in the six banks does not exceed 9.50 per cent of the paid up share capital or voting rights of the respective banks, at all times.

"In view of the same, whilst HDFC Bank does not intend to invest in these banks, since the "aggregate holding" of HDFC Bank Group, was likely to exceed the prescribed limit of 5 per cent, an application seeking approval of RBI for increase in investment limits was made," it said.

Further, since the RBI directions are applicable on HDFC Bank, the bank has made the application to RBI on behalf of the group, it said. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Moneywiz Live!

