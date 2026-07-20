HDFC Bank board to soon appoint CEO: Deputy MD

HDFC Bank's board is actively engaged in discussions to appoint a new managing director and chief executive officer as the current chief, Sashidhar Jagdishan, approaches the end of his three-year tenure in October.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Key Points HDFC Bank's board is currently discussing the appointment of its new managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO).

The bank's Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee (GNRC) is expected to conclude the selection process shortly.

The incumbent MD & CEO, Sashidhar Jagdishan, will complete his three-year term in October.

The GNRC, chaired by Harsh Kumar Bhanwala, will recommend a candidate(s) to the board, which will then seek RBI approval.

Newly appointed part-time chairman Rajiv Kumar recently helmed his first board meeting, where Q1 earnings were approved.

The board of HDFC Bank is discussing the appointment of its managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) and is "seized of the matter", deputy MD Kaizad Bharucha said in the bank's post-earnings media call.

He said the bank's Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee (GNRC) will conclude the process soon.

The Selection Process

"The new chairman has just taken over.

"The GNRC and the board are seized of the matter and it is a work in progress.

"As soon as they are able to conclude, we will inform all (stakeholders)," he said.

The development comes as incumbent MD & CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan's three-year term ends in October.

Committee and Approvals

The three-member GNRC is chaired by Harsh Kumar Bhanwala, former chairman of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.

Other members are Sandeep Parekh and M D Ranganath. Once the GNRC recommends a candidate(s), the proposal will go to the board, chaired by newly appointed part-time chairman Rajiv Kumar, who on Saturday helmed his first board meeting as part-time chair during which the bank approved its Q1 earnings.

Following its approval, the recommendation will be sent to the RBI.

"We are very eager to see a great partnership between the board and the management over the coming years.

"We are very confident about the next stage of growth," Jagdishan said.