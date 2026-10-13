HDFC Bank, Axis, Kotak Mahindra See Robust Deposit Growth in Q2

India's major private-sector banks, including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, demonstrated impressive deposit growth in the July-September quarter of FY27, largely driven by the Reserve Bank of India's FCNR(B) swap window, indicating a robust financial performance.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points HDFC Bank mobilised over Rs 1.5 trillion in deposits in Q2FY27, with period-end deposits rising 4.9 per cent sequentially and nearly 19 per cent year-on-year to Rs 33.27 trillion.

Axis Bank's deposits grew 5.8 per cent sequentially and 20.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 14.52 trillion, while Kotak Mahindra Bank saw deposits increase 13.7 per cent sequentially and 23.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6.51 trillion.

The Reserve Bank of India's concessional foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR(B), deposit swap window significantly boosted deposit mobilisation for these private lenders.

HDFC Bank's gross advances grew 16.3 per cent year-on-year and 5.2 per cent sequentially, while Axis Bank's gross advances rose 8.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 22.7 per cent year-on-year.

IndusInd Bank and RBL Bank also reported strong deposit and advances growth, though IndusInd's Casa ratio declined.

India’s largest private-sector lender, HDFC Bank, mobilised over Rs 1.5 trillion in deposits in the July-September quarter (Q2FY27), with its period-end deposits rising 4.9 per cent sequentially and nearly 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 33.27 trillion, according to its quarterly business update.

The bank had mobilised Rs 65,000 crore in deposits in Q1FY27, compared to Rs 2.45 trillion in Q4FY26.

Average current account savings account (Casa) deposits grew 10.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 9.71 trillion against Rs 8.77 trillion in the year-ago period.

Impact of RBI's Concessional Swap Window

The bank said it mobilised Rs 1.10 trillion or $11.5 billion through foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR(B), deposits under the RBI’s concessional swap window, which was open from June to August 31.

Its overseas branches extended loan facilities worth $5.7 billion against these deposits.

Standby letters of credit issued to other banks in respect of loans against these deposits amounted to $3.1 billion.

HDFC Bank’s period-end gross advances in Q2 grew 16.3 per cent Y-o-Y and 5.2 per cent sequentially to Rs 32.19 trillion.

Performance of Other Private Lenders

Another private-sector lender, Axis Bank, said its deposits grew 5.8 per cent sequentially and 20.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 14.52 trillion as of September 30, while gross advances rose 8.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 22.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 13.85 trillion.

It mobilised $10.62 billion (Rs 1.02 trillion) in FCNR(B) deposits.

The FCNR(B) mobilisation contributed to the sharp rise in the bank’s overall deposits during the quarter.

A portion of the FCNR(B) inflows was used to reduce non-retail term deposits, which declined 8.6 per cent Q-o-Q, the Axis Bank said.

Term deposits rose 27.3 per cent Y-o-Y and 8.4 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 9.23 trillion as of September-end.

Casa deposits grew 10.6 per cent Y-o-Y and 1.5 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 5.30 trillion.

Axis Bank’s advances growth was also aided by loans extended by its international branches to customers as a leveraging facility for placing FCNR(B) deposits. These loans stood at $4.57 billion as of September 30.

Kotak Mahindra, IndusInd, and RBL Bank's Q2 Results

Kotak Mahindra Bank said its period-end deposits grew 23.2 per cent Y-o-Y and 13.7 per cent sequentially to Rs 6.51 trillion in Q2FY27.

The bank mobilised $5.78 billion through FCNR(B) deposits during the quarter.

Its international branches extended advances aggregating $1.68 billion against these FCNR(B) deposits, converted at the prevailing exchange rate as of September 30.

The bank’s period-end advances grew 24.7 per cent Y-o-Y and 12.7 per cent sequentially to Rs 5.77 trillion.

IndusInd Bank’s net advances grew 11.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3.62 trillion as of September 30, 2026, outpacing the 10.1 per cent growth in deposits to Rs 4.29 trillion.

IndusInd’s Casa ratio declined to 28 per cent, from 30.7 per cent a year earlier and 29.4 per cent in June.

IndusInd Bank mobilised $3.51 billion of FCNR(B) deposits under the RBI’s deposit swap facility, with outstanding loans of about Rs 16,564 crore extended from its GIFT City branch against these deposits as of September-end.

RBL Bank’s total deposits rose 34 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1.56 trillion in the quarter ended September 30, while gross advances grew 40 per cent to Rs 1.43 trillion.