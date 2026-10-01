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HDFC Bank appoints ICICI Pru's Anup Bagchi as MD and CEO

Source: PTI October 01, 2026 19:40 IST 2 Minutes Read
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HDFC Bank has announced a significant leadership transition with Anup Bagchi, currently MD and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, set to take over as its new managing director and chief executive officer from October 27, 2026, following RBI approval.

Anup Bagchi

IMAGE: Anup Bagchi. Photograph: ANI Digital/X

Key Points

  • Anup Bagchi has been appointed as the new MD and CEO of HDFC Bank.
  • His three-year term will commence on October 27, 2026.
  • Bagchi will succeed current MD and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan.
  • The Reserve Bank of India has officially approved Bagchi's appointment.
  • Shareholder approval is pending as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

HDFC Bank on Thursday appointed Anup Bagchi as managing director and chief executive officer for three years with effect from October 27, 2026.

Anup Bagchi's New Role At HDFC Bank

Bagchi, currently serving as the MD and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, will succeed Sashidhar Jagdishan, who informed the board in August that he would not seek reappointment when his term ends on October 26.

 

In a regulatory filing, HDFC Bank said the Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Bagchi as managing director and chief executive officer for three years.

"Consequently, the board of directors of the bank, based on the recommendation of the Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, at its meeting held on October 1, 2026, approved the appointment of Bagchi as an additional director of the bank with effect from October 2, 2026.

"The board also approved the "appointment of Anup Bagchi as the MD & CEO of the Bank on such terms and conditions, including remuneration, as approved by the RBI, for a period of the (three) years with effect from October 27, 2026, subject to approval of the shareholders as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013", HDFC Bank said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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Anup BagchiHDFC BankICICI Prudential Life InsuranceRBISashidhar JagdishanReserve Bank of IndiaNomination and Remuneration Committee

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