HCLTech's Q1 Profit Jumps 20% to Rs 4,624 Cr, FY27 Revenue Guidance Intact

HCL Technologies has announced a robust financial performance for the June quarter of FY2027, with its consolidated net profit soaring over 20 per cent to Rs 4,624 crore, as the IT giant confidently maintains its revenue growth guidance for the fiscal year.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points HCL Technologies' consolidated net profit for Q1FY27 surged over 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,624 crore.

The IT major has retained its revenue growth guidance at 1-4 per cent for the financial year 2026-27.

Revenue from operations for Q1FY27 increased by 14 per cent to Rs 34,579 crore.

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share for FY27, with a record date of July 17, 2026.

HCLTech recorded its highest-ever Q1 net-new bookings of USD 2.4 billion, with Advanced AI business growing 62.1 per cent YoY in constant currency.

HCL Technologies on Monday posted over 20 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter of the current fiscal at Rs 4624 crore, and the IT major retained its revenue growth guidance at 1-4 per cent for FY27.

Strong Financial Performance

The revenue from operations came in at 14 per cent higher at Rs 34,579 crore for Q1FY27, according to a BSE filing.

Profit (attributable to owners of the company) stood at Rs 4,624 crore during the just ended quarter, up from Rs 3,843 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year.

"The Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of Rs 2 each of the company for the financial year 2026-27," the filing said.

The record date for the payment of the interim dividend is July 17, 2026, and the payment date of the interim dividend is July 27, 2026, it added.

Leadership Commentary and AI Growth

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCLTech noted that AI is accelerating the transformation of global enterprises and unlocking new growth vectors for the company.

"With our differentiated portfolio, we continue to demonstrate our ability to help clients leverage technology to drive their business strategies. We also remain focused on upskilling our people in emerging technologies and are embedding AI across the organisation," she said.

C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director, said the company recorded its "highest ever" Q1 net-new bookings of USD 2.4 billion. The Advanced AI business grew 10.6 per cent sequentially and 62.1 per cent YoY in constant currency terms.

"These demonstrate that enterprises are choosing us to lead their AI-led transformation. Combined with the operational efficiencies visible in margin expansion, this momentum gives us the confidence that we're positioned to keep outpacing the market over the medium term," Vijayakumar said.