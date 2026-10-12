HCLTech To Build Agentic AI Solutions With Anthropic's Claude

HCLTech has forged a strategic global partnership with Anthropic to spearhead the development and deployment of secure, agentic AI solutions for enterprise clients, leveraging Anthropic's advanced Claude AI models.

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points HCLTech announced a global partnership with Anthropic on Monday to develop agentic AI solutions for enterprise clients.

A new dedicated business unit and Centre of Excellence will be established by HCLTech to build and deploy AI solutions using Anthropic's Claude.

The partnership emphasises safety, cybersecurity, and governance in the adoption of agentic AI systems.

HCLSoftware will integrate Claude into its enterprise products, including cybersecurity and automation tools.

HCLTech's AIForce platform will also incorporate Claude and Claude Code for IT support and code fixing.

HCLTech on Monday announced a global partnership with Anthropic, under which it will set up a dedicated business unit to build agentic AI solutions using Claude for enterprise clients, while its software arm will embed the AI models in select products, the company said in an exchange filing.

The partnership will focus on helping enterprises adopt agentic AI, systems that can carry out tasks with limited human input, with an emphasis on safety, cybersecurity and governance, the Noida-based IT services company said in a filing.

HCLTech's New Agentic AI Business Unit

The new Anthropic business unit will feature a centre of excellence (CoE) to develop agentic AI solutions and give clients secure test environments to deploy Claude through HCLTech's forward deployed engineers (FDEs).

HCLTech will help clients adopt AI-native engineering practices, train their employees and build the capabilities needed to run agentic AI safely at scale, it said.

Its services teams will build industry solutions using Anthropic's Claude, Cowork and Claude Code.

Integrating Claude Into Enterprise Products

HCLSoftware, which has become an Anthropic independent software vendor (ISV) partner, will integrate Claude into select enterprise products in cybersecurity, automation, business process applications and application development. These include HCL BigFix and HCL AppScan.

HCLTech will also add Claude and Claude Code to AIForce, its agentic software engineering platform. The platform will use them for IT support, fixing code and digital employee services, with policy controls and human oversight for high-impact changes.

"AI can only be as useful as it is trustworthy, and we build Claude to give companies the confidence to bring it into their most sensitive and valuable work. HCLTech manages those kinds of systems for banks, hospitals, telecom companies and manufacturers, and we're excited to partner with them as they integrate Claude and Claude Code," said Daniela Amodei, co-founder and president of Anthropic.