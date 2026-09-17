HCLTech Launches New Unit To Capture USD 400 Billion AI Market

HCLTech has launched 'HCLTech Pulse', a dedicated business unit aimed at helping mid-sized enterprises globally accelerate their adoption of artificial intelligence and modernise their technology infrastructure, tapping into a significant market opportunity.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points HCLTech introduces 'HCLTech Pulse' to accelerate AI adoption and modernise tech infrastructure for enterprises.

The new unit targets enterprises with annual revenues from USD 500 million to USD 5 billion.

This segment represents a USD 400 billion global technology-services opportunity, growing at 7-9% annually.

HCLTech Pulse unifies AI strategy, data, cyber, platforms, engineering, and business processes into an integrated model.

The unit focuses on high-priority transformation opportunities including responsible AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services.

IT services company HCLTech on Thursday announced the launch of 'HCLTech Pulse', a dedicated business unit aimed at helping enterprises accelerate their adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and modernise their technology infrastructure.

The new unit will specifically target enterprises with annual revenues ranging between USD 500 million and USD 5 billion, the company said in a regulatory filing.

HCLTech's Strategic Focus On AI Market

According to research firm Everest Group, this segment represents an estimated USD 400 billion global technology-services opportunity. It is growing at 7 to 9 per cent annually as organisations transition from AI experimentation to scaled deployment.

"AI is rewriting the economics of growth. The real advantage goes to enterprises bold enough to reimagine their processes from the ground up, not just automate what already exists, and to do it safely and responsibly. HCLTech Pulse combines our AI, engineering, cyber, data and industry expertise to help enterprises rethink how work gets done and turn AI investment into measurable business value," said C Vijayakumar, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, HCLTech.

The company stated that enterprises frequently rely on multiple niche vendors across strategy, implementation and operations.

HCLTech Pulse, it said, is structured to unify AI strategy, data, cyber, platforms, engineering and business processes into a single, integrated model.

"The unit will focus on high-priority transformation opportunities, including AI strategy and implementation rooted in safety and responsible AI, data and AI platforms, cloud transformation, application and enterprise-platform modernisation, cybersecurity, engineering services and managed services," HCLTech said.