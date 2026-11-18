The Bombay High Court has quashed ICICI Bank's sanction to prosecute former CEO Chanda Kochhar in the high-profile Videocon loan fraud case, citing procedural irregularities and lack of due diligence by the sanctioning authority.

IMAGE: Chanda Kochhar.

Key Points The Bombay High Court on Wednesday quashed ICICI Bank's sanction to prosecute former CEO Chanda Kochhar.

The court found the sanction, dated May 15, 2023, illegal and void due to the authority's failure to apply its mind and lack of competence.

Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar were arrested in December 2022 in connection with the alleged Rs 3,250 crore loan fraud case.

The CBI had alleged a quid pro quo in the loan granted to the Videocon Group in 2012, benefiting Kochhar's husband's company.

The loan subsequently became a non-performing asset and was classified as bank fraud.

The Bombay highcCourt on Wednesday quashed ICICI Bank's sanction to prosecute its former CEO Chanda Kochhar in a case involving alleged irregularities in loans provided to the Venugopal Dhoot-led Videocon Group.

Court Finds Sanction Illegal

A single bench of Justice Milind Jadhav said the authority that granted the sanction had "failed to apply its mind".

"It is writ large on the face of record that the impugned sanction dated May 15, 2023, is illegal and deserved to be quashed on the ground that the authority that granted the same is not a competent authority and it completely failed to apply its mind to the material, or lack thereof, placed before it while granting sanction," the court said.

The sanction order was unsustainable in law and hence rendered null and void, the HC said.

Background Of The Loan Fraud Case

The court passed the order on a petition filed by Kochhar claiming that ICICI Bank had not followed proper procedure while granting sanction to prosecute her.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in December 2022 in the alleged loan fraud case. The couple was granted interim bail in January 2023.

In June 2023, the CBI had informed a special court here that the bank had granted sanction to prosecute Chanda Kochhar as there appeared to be a quid pro quo (exchange of favours between two parties) in the loan given to Videocon.

Such a sanction is mandatory under the Prevention of Corruption Act, as a bank employee is deemed to be a public servant.

The case concerns a Rs 3,250 crore loan granted by ICICI Bank to the Videocon Group in 2012, when Chanda Kochhar was heading the bank. The CBI has alleged cheating and irregularities in the sanctioning of the loan.

According to the probe agency, Kochhar had cleared the loan to the Videocon Group because her husband and family stood to benefit from such transactions. In return, her husband's company, Nu Renewable, allegedly received investment from Videocon, the CBI said.

The loan subsequently turned into a non-performing asset (NPA) and was classified as a case of bank fraud.