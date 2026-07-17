Have Foreign Assets? View Details In AIS

The data may include details of foreign bank accounts, investment accounts, certain financial investments, interest income, dividends and other specified financial income held by Indian tax residents abroad.

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Key Points Taxpayers can now access foreign bank account, investment account and overseas income details through the AIS on the income tax portal.

The CBDT has integrated Automatic Exchange of Information data from over 100 partner jurisdictions to improve voluntary tax compliance.

Officials clarified AIS information may not include all overseas assets, requiring taxpayers to continue full disclosures in tax returns.

Taxpayers can securely access and download foreign asset information through the Compliance Portal using their income tax login credentials.

CBDT also notified the FY27 Cost Inflation Index at 384, although indexation benefits remain available only in limited grandfathered cases.

Taxpayers can now view details of their foreign bank accounts, investment accounts and certain overseas income reported to Indian tax authorities by their foreign peers, in their Annual Information Statement (AIS) on the income tax e-filing portal, a person informed about the development said.

AIS is a statement available on the income tax portal that shows various financial transactions reported to the Income Tax Department.

The move is aimed at helping taxpayers correctly disclose foreign assets and income while filing their income tax returns and is not intended for scrutiny or investigation, they said.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has enabled the display of information received under the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) framework, an arrangement under which countries automatically share financial account information with one another to curb tax evasion.

This development follows the CBDT order issued on July 8, authorising the upload of AEOI data into the AIS.

India receives such information from over 100 partner jurisdictions every year.

The data may include details of foreign bank accounts, investment accounts, certain financial investments, interest income, dividends and other specified financial income held by Indian tax residents abroad, the person quoted above said on condition of not being named.

The AIS currently displays information relating to calendar years 2022, 2023 and 2024. Information for calendar year 2025 will be made available after it is received by the Income Tax Department during September-October this year, the person said.

Officials clarified that the information shown in the AIS is only what has been shared with India by partner countries and may not represent a taxpayer's complete overseas holdings or income.

Taxpayers will continue to be responsible for declaring all foreign assets in Schedule FA (the section of the income tax return meant for reporting overseas assets) and all foreign income in Schedule FSI (the section for reporting income earned outside India), even if those details do not appear in the AIS.

The foreign asset information can be accessed by logging into the income tax e-filing portal, opening the AIS through the Compliance Portal and selecting the "Foreign Assets Information" report.

Taxpayers can then download the information for a selected calendar year. The information is available only to the concerned taxpayer through secure login credentials.

As part of the rollout, the CBDT is sending SMSes and emails to taxpayers informing them about the new feature and reminding them to correctly report foreign assets and foreign income while filing income tax returns for tax year 2026-27, which refers to income earned during the financial year 2025-26. Taxpayers can also seek assistance through 'Kar Saathi', the department's AI-powered virtual assistant on the e-filing portal.

Officials also said the initiative is part of the department's efforts to improve taxpayer services through technology, reduce inadvertent reporting errors and encourage voluntary compliance by giving taxpayers access to information already available with the tax department.

CBDT raises cost inflation index to 384

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified the Cost Inflation Index (CII) for FY27 at 384. This is 2.3 per cent higher than 376 in the previous year.

The notification was issued on Wednesday and will apply from April 1, 2026, for tax calculations.

The CII is a government tool that helps adjust the purchase price of assets for inflation when calculating long-term capital gains tax.

It benefits taxpayers selling assets like property and land by lowering the taxable profit. If someone bought a house years ago, a higher CII allows them to increase the original cost to reflect current prices, reducing the gain on which tax is paid.

However, following changes made in the Finance Act, 2024, the indexation benefit using CII has been discontinued for most long-term capital assets transferred on or after July 23, 2024.

Instead, a flat tax rate of 12.5 per cent applies without indexation.

The CII remains relevant only in a limited grandfathered case: resident individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) selling land or buildings acquired before July 23, 2024, can choose between the new tax rate of 12.5 per cent without indexation and the old rate of 20 per cent with indexation, whichever results in a lower tax liability.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff