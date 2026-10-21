Has India Fallen Out Of Love With Weight-Loss Drugs?

More patients can now afford semaglutide, but the early excitement around the drug is fading.

IMAGE: A box containing Wegovy (semaglutide) tablets at the company's facility in Malov, west of Copenhagen, Denmark, July 31, 2026. Photograph: Tom Little/File Photo/Reuters

Six months after semaglutide lost patent protection in India, the market is settling into a steadier rhythm.

Generic brands now account for about 74 per cent of monthly volumes, as lower prices widen access even as the initial rush for the weight-loss and diabetes drug begins to settle.

Figures from data insight platform Pharmarack's PharmaTrac show total semaglutide volumes, across injectable and oral formulations, rising from 114,000 units in February to about 434,000 in September, up nearly 281 per cent.

Sales value climbed 135 per cent -- from Rs 48 crore (Rs 480 million) to Rs 113 crore (Rs 1.13 billion) -- over the same period, suggesting that volumes have grown considerably faster than value as patients shift to cheaper generics.

Monthly sales volumes rose about 175 per cent from March to September.

The sharpest jump came in April, the first full month after the March 20 patent expiry, when volumes surged 88 per cent, following a 38 per cent increase in March.

Growth then slowed to 12 per cent in May and 4 per cent in June, before picking up to 18 per cent in July.

Volumes were broadly flat in August and rose 7 per cent in September.

Pharmarack describes the market as 'plateauing'.

Though the initial rush has eased, demand continues to expand, indicating the initial generic-led expansion is giving way to a more mature phase of growth.

Key Points Generic brands account for about 74 per cent of monthly semaglutide volumes six months after patent expiry.

Total monthly volumes rose from 114,000 units in February to about 434,000 in September.

Sales value increased 135 per cent, from around Rs 48 crore to Rs 113 crore, as volumes grew faster than value.

Generic injectables accounted for about 84 per cent of injectable volumes in September.

Doctors report greater affordability but declining demand driven purely by cosmetic weight-loss goals.

Falling inventory and slower volume growth suggest the market is moving from an initial boom towards more sustained prescription-led demand.

The Early Excitement Cools

Doctors report a similar shift: More patients can now afford semaglutide, but the early excitement around the drug is fading.

Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, consultant bariatric and laparoscopic surgeon at the Saifee Hospitals in Mumbai, said prescriptions have risen since Indian versions entered the market.

Lower prices have brought treatment within reach of more patients.

"The Indian drugs have really made a lot of difference to a lot of people because they are very affordable," she said.

The increase is visible among patients seeking treatment for both diabetes and obesity.

Patients generally ask for a treatment option rather than a particular brand, with affordability and personal preference influencing their choice, Dr Bhasker said.

But requests driven purely by cosmetic concerns, such as losing weight before weddings and other occasions, have declined.

Use is becoming more "doctor-driven", she said, as patients better understand that semaglutide is a prescription medicine with potential side effects.

Generics Dominate Injectables

The shift is most pronounced in injectables -- volumes rose from 63,000 units in March to 273,000 in September, including an 11 per cent increase over August.

Their value rose from Rs 34 crore (Rs 340 million) in March to Rs 76 crore (Rs 760 million) in August.

Generic injectables accounted for about 230,000 units, or 84 per cent, of September's volumes, against 43,000 units for innovator products.

The widening gap between volume and value captures the effect of cheaper alternatives.

By September, total semaglutide volumes were about 3.8 times their February level, while sales value was 2.4 times higher.

The market's composition is changing, too.

Injectable volumes have risen consistently since generics entry, while oral semaglutide volumes fell in August before recovering slightly in September.

Pharmarack recorded about 160,000 units of oral semaglutide in September, including 70,000 units of innovator products.

Patients still show some reluctance to use injections and often prefer tablets, Dr Bhasker said.

Oral formulations could gain ground as newer products become available.

Inventory Begins To Ease

Inventory levels offer another glimpse of the market's adjustment.

Semaglutide inventory stood at 16 days in February, before patent expiry, rose to 25 days in March and April, and peaked at 26 days in May as companies adjusted to the arrival of generics.

It then fell to 24 days in June and July and 23 days in August.

Falling inventory does not, by itself, establish stronger demand; it can also reflect lower production or dispatches.

But stocks eased even as volumes continued to rise through August, suggesting the market was absorbing much of the additional supply.

Nirali Shah, research analyst at Ashika Investment Managers, said concerns that inventory accumulation was masking underlying demand had eased.

"The patient who started because their neighbour lost weight is dropping off and what remains is the diabetic, the metabolic disease patient, the person whose doctor made a clinical decision. That is a smaller number today but a far stickier one," she said.

India's Semaglutide Market Enters New Phase

Shah described the transition as a move from a "buzz phase" to a "prescription habit phase", a pattern often seen in chronic-treatment markets after the arrival of generics.

The trajectory suggests two distinct stages: A sharp burst of growth after patent expiry, followed by slower expansion as the market establishes a new base.

For manufacturers, the next challenge is less about launching into the initial frenzy and more about retaining patients, building sustained prescriptions and differentiating products in an increasingly crowded market.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff