The Haryana government has initiated a crucial comprehensive audit of its digital payment systems and online portals to bolster security, prevent financial fraud, and protect public funds across all departments.

Key Points Haryana government has ordered a comprehensive audit of all online portals and digital payment systems to prevent financial fraud.

The audit, directed by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Friday, will examine weaknesses in payment processes and data exchange between government and banking platforms.

Banks and government departments are urged to collaborate to strengthen preventive measures and accountability in managing public funds.

Experts are tasked with examining financial fraud methods, including AI misuse, and recommending prevention strategies.

Emphasis is placed on regular transaction monitoring, payment verification, and timely bank account reconciliation to maintain financial accuracy.

The Haryana government has directed all departments to conduct a comprehensive audit of their online portals and digital payment systems to identify technical vulnerabilities, prevent financial fraud and safeguard public funds.

Why Haryana Is Auditing Digital Systems

The audit will examine weaknesses in payment processes, fund transfers between bank accounts, and the exchange of transaction-related data between government portals and banking platforms.

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi issued the directions on Friday while chairing a high-level meeting attended by representatives of 25 public and private sector banks, government departments and information technology experts.

Rastogi said banks and government departments must work together to prevent unauthorised transactions involving public money and its transfer to other accounts. He stressed the need to strengthen preventive measures and accountability in the management of government funds.

The Chief Secretary said the state government makes substantial payments under various welfare schemes, development projects and departmental expenditure, making it essential to ensure the technical security of digital payment systems.

Key Directives For Banks And Departments

An official statement said he directed banks to work closely with the departments concerned to conduct technical examinations of payment gateways, application programming interface (API) integrations and other electronic channels used for transferring government funds.

Rastogi said banks, as custodians of public funds, had a responsibility to ensure that payments reached the intended beneficiaries and designated accounts.

He emphasised the need for stronger preventive safeguards and accountability in handling public money.

The Chief Secretary also asked banking and technology experts to examine different methods of financial fraud, including the potential misuse of artificial intelligence (AI), and recommend practical measures to prevent such activities.

Tackling AI Fraud And Ensuring Financial Integrity

He directed banks and government departments to continue consultations with their technical teams and submit concrete recommendations to the Finance Department. During the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance and Planning, Sudhir Rajpal emphasised the need to strengthen financial controls at sensitive points where government payment systems interface with banking platforms.

He said regular monitoring of transactions, verification of payment details and timely reconciliation of bank accounts must be ensured.

Recommendations received from banks and technology experts would be examined in consultation with the departments concerned before necessary corrective measures were taken.

Officials also raised the issue of potential discrepancies in the exchange of transaction-related data between government portals and banking platforms. They stressed the need to strengthen payment verification procedures and regular account reconciliation to maintain the accuracy of financial records.