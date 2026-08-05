Haryana CM Discusses AI, Digital Governance With World Bank

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is spearheading the state's digital transformation, engaging with the World Bank to integrate Artificial Intelligence and advanced digital governance for improved citizen services and skill development.

Key Points Haryana aims to use AI and digital governance to directly benefit citizens and enhance government services.

The state's AI Sandbox, developed with the World Bank, will be showcased at the Korea Digital Summit.

The Parivar Pehchan Patra (Family ID) is a key digital initiative, with plans for a modern PPP 2.0.

Haryana seeks World Bank support for an AI and Development Project, including an AI Gurukul for youth skill enhancement.

A dedicated AI model for Haryana is proposed to improve decision-making and citizen services, alongside an Air Quality Decision Support System.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday held a meeting with a World Bank delegation in Chandigarh and discussed ways to give a new direction to Artificial Intelligence, digital governance, skill development and data-driven administration in the state, an official release said.

Saini said that Haryana does not want to limit technology merely to innovation; rather, the government's objective is to ensure that its benefits reach the common citizen directly. He said that technology is meaningful only when it makes people's lives easier and makes government services more transparent, faster and more effective.

Global Showcase For Haryana's AI Initiatives

An official statement said that during the meeting, World Bank officials informed the Chief Minister that the AI Sandbox developed by the Bank in collaboration with the Haryana government will be showcased on the global stage at the Korea Digital Summit, to be held in Korea from October 19 to 22. IT ministers and digital sector experts from across the world will be apprised of its achievements during the summit. World Bank officials also invited Saini to participate in the summit.

The Chief Minister described the Parivar Pehchan Patra (Family ID) as one of the state's most important digital initiatives and said that it is enabling eligible beneficiaries to receive the benefits of government schemes in a timely and transparent manner. He said that several states across the country are studying this model. Keeping in view the needs of the times, PPP 2.0 will now be developed to make it more modern and user-friendly.

Boosting Skill Development And Citizen Services

Saini urged the World Bank to expedite the launch of the Haryana AI and Development Project and said that the proposed AI Gurukul under the project would equip youth with skills aligned with future requirements. Special focus would also be laid on training as per industry requirements and developing skill centres in every district.

During the meeting, Saini also suggested developing a dedicated AI model for Haryana. He said that this model, by understanding the state's laws, rules and government procedures, would help officials take quick and accurate decisions and provide citizens with faster, simpler and quality services.

Tackling Air Quality With Advanced Technology

Saini requested the World Bank's cooperation in developing an Air Quality Decision Support System to make air quality management in the state more effective. He said that officials who recently returned from a study tour of China had shared information about the modern systems being adopted there. Haryana, too, under its Clean Air Programme, will rapidly move towards effective control of air pollution by adopting globally advanced technologies and AI-based solutions, he said.

Saini appreciated the AI Sandbox established by the World Bank and said that the platform is providing an opportunity to test new technologies in a safe and effective manner. He informed that around 250 companies and startups participated in the recently held Innovation Challenge, which is a testament to the rapidly developing innovation ecosystem in Haryana. These innovations will now be implemented across various government departments so that their direct benefits reach citizens, he said.