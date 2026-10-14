India's Largest Phenol-Acetone Plant Inaugurated In Haldia

Discover how the new Rs 6,000 crore integrated phenol and acetone plant in Haldia is set to revolutionise India's industrial chemical landscape, significantly reducing import dependence and fostering growth in the specialty chemicals sector.

Key Points The Rs 6,000 crore integrated phenol and acetone plant was inaugurated at Haldia on Wednesday.

The facility, developed by Adperma Private Limited, has an annual production capacity of 3.45 lakh tonnes of phenol and 2.15 lakh tonnes of acetone.

It is described as India's largest integrated plant of its kind and the first phenol manufacturing facility on the eastern coast.

The project aims to reduce India's import dependence for these crucial industrial chemicals and improve domestic availability.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that the state government would unveil a new industrial policy before Diwali.

The Rs 6,000 crore integrated phenol and acetone plant inaugurated at Haldia on Wednesday is set to strengthen domestic supplies of two industrial chemicals that India has historically imported in large volumes, while creating a base for expanding the downstream specialty chemicals sector.

The facility, developed by Adperma Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Haldia Petrochemicals Limited (HPL), has an annual production capacity of 3.45 lakh tonnes of phenol and 2.15 lakh tonnes of acetone.

The company describes it as India's largest integrated plant of its kind and the first phenol manufacturing facility on the eastern coast.

Boosting Domestic Chemical Production

Inaugurating the plant, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said, "It's a historic day for us. It's a God-gifted day."

The chief minister also announced that the state government would unveil a new industrial policy before Diwali, saying a ministerial group had submitted its recommendations and the government was working on the proposed framework.

The project is significant for its integration with HPL's existing petrochemical complex, enabling the conversion of upstream feedstocks propylene and benzene into phenol and acetone.

This is expected to improve the availability of the chemicals for Indian manufacturers and reduce their exposure to import dependence and international price volatility.

Strategic Importance Of Phenol And Acetone

Phenol and acetone are important intermediates used across several manufacturing industries. Phenol is a key raw material for bisphenol-A, polycarbonates and phenolic resins, which find applications in laminates, plywood, adhesives and other industrial products.

Acetone is widely used in paints and coatings, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, personal care products and industrial solvents.

The additional capacity is expected to strengthen supply chains for these industries and provide a platform for downstream value addition, potentially helping Haldia emerge as a more diversified chemicals manufacturing hub.

Purnendu Chatterjee, chairman of The Chatterjee Group, said the project reflected confidence in West Bengal's industrial potential.

"Adperma will prove a strong foundation for the next stage of growth in chemicals," he said, adding that the project could create lasting value for the region and the country.

The plant has been built using process technology licensed from Lummus Technology, a TCG Group company. Its integration with HPL's existing facilities is intended to provide a manufacturing base for further expansion into higher-value chemical products.

HPL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Navanit Narayan said the plant would improve domestic availability of chemical intermediates and provide a platform for the company to move progressively into higher-value products.

The project is expected to generate employment directly and across its supply chain, contributing to industrial development in West Bengal.