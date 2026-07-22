HAL Secures Major Long-Term Deal With Safran For LEAP Engine Parts

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Safran Aircraft Engines have forged a significant long-term agreement to produce critical turbine ring forgings for the CFM LEAP engine, bolstering India's advanced aerospace manufacturing capabilities and global market presence.

Key Points HAL and Safran Aircraft Engines have inked a long-term agreement for turbine ring forgings for the CFM LEAP engine programme.

HAL will produce these critical superalloy components at its state-of-the-art Ring Rolling facility in Bengaluru.

The partnership signifies HAL's growing technological capabilities and manufacturing excellence in the global aerospace market.

This collaboration is crucial for developing advanced manufacturing technologies and supporting future aero-engine programmes in India.

Safran aims to integrate a locally developed supply chain to meet the increasing demand for LEAP engine production.

State-run defence major Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Safran Aircraft Engines on Wednesday signed a long-term agreement for production and supply of turbine ring forgings in superalloys for the CFM LEAP engine programme, officials said.

The multi-year contract marks a "significant milestone" for the partnership between HAL and Safran Aircraft Engines, an official statement said.

The contract was signed by Praveen B, General Manager, Foundry and Forge Division, HAL, and Dominique Dupuy, Senior Vice President, Purchasing, Safran Aircraft Engines, in the presence of Ravi K, Chairman and Managing Director, HAL, and Jayakrishnan S, CEO (Bengaluru complex), HAL, at the Farnborough International Airshow on Wednesday.

HAL's Role in LEAP Engine Production

Under the agreement, HAL will manufacture near-net shape ring forgings for the LEAP engine at its state-of-the-art Ring Rolling facility in Bengaluru. Forging is a fundamental manufacturing process involving the shaping of metal using compressive forces.

In a post on X, HAL said, "Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Safran Aircraft Engines signed a long-term agreement for the production and supply of turbine ring forgings in superalloys for the CFM LEAP engine programme."

Superalloy ring forgings are used in elevated-temperature applications of the rotating section of the aero-engine and are critical to engine performance and reliability, the statement said.

Boosting India's Aerospace Capabilities

Ravi K said, "HAL and Safran share a longstanding and trusted partnership that has evolved over several decades. The signing of this long-term contract reflects the growing confidence of global aerospace OEMs in HAL's technological capabilities and manufacturing excellence."

"By contributing to the LEAP engine programme, we are expanding our footprint in the international civil aerospace market and demonstrating our ability to manufacture complex aero-engine components to global standards," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

This partnership with Safran represents not only a "significant business opportunity" but also an important step towards developing advanced manufacturing technologies and capabilities that will support future aero-engine programmes in India, he added.

Safran's Strategic Partnership

Dominique Dupuy said, "We are very enthusiastic about continuing this partnership with HAL. This cooperation is fully aligned with our strategy to develop a supply chain that is as locally integrated as we ramp up LEAP engine production to meet the growing demand."